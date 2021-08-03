Fallon calendar: What's coming up

(FALLON, NV) Live events are coming to Fallon.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fallon:

The Dusty 45s Fallon, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Seattle Weekly readers three years in a row, the Dusty 45s deliver rockin’ high energy music from twang country to jump blues, from surf rock to Dixieland, served up with two wailing electric...

Cantaloupe Canter Fallon, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 325 Sheckler Rd, Fallon, NV

Dating all the way back to 1911, Fallon's lasting love for locally renowned Hearts of Gold Cantaloupes has turned into the longest food and drink festival in Nevada. Sitting thousands of feet...

Starry Night Hike Yerington, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 211 E Walker Rd, Yerington, NV

Join Park Rangers at the Walker River State Recreation Area for a night hike under the stars and learn how to find your way in the dark (weather dependent). Rangers and volunteers will assist in...

Paint & Sip Fallon, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 111 S Taylor St, Fallon, NV

Cantaloupe Festival Annual Paint and Sip Space is limited to 45 artists $30 per Artist Registration information TBA

SPACEBALLS a Dodgeball Tournament Yerington, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 243 North Main Street, Yerington, NV 89447

Anytime Fitness in Yerington is hosting a Single Elimination Dodgeball Tournament to help raise money.