Vernal, UT

Vernal events calendar

Vernal Daily
Vernal Daily
 2 days ago

(VERNAL, UT) Live events are lining up on the Vernal calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Vernal:

Mini Mansions

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2550 W 500 N, Vernal, UT

Mini Mansions Workshop! 2 day, 3 hour workshops. August 3 & 17, 6:00 - 9:00Ages 6 to 12. Fun for boys and girls! $165 Includes wood house and all supplies to create their very own mansion. Make it...

New & Expecting Moms: Breastfeeding Class

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Join our certified lactation counselors for a FREE breastfeeding class. The class will provide new and expecting moms with information about how to store milk, latching, what a good latch looks...

Summer Master Classes

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 40 E Main St, Vernal, UT

Our Master Classes are for Adults & Teens ages 14 and up. Each class will be held from 9am to 12pm at Vernal Theatre: LIVE. The cost is $10 for each class. Attend one or attend them all! (But...

Good Vibes Gathering

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

List of Shawna Berg and Dana Powell upcoming events. Health-wellness Events by Shawna Berg and Dana Powell. Events - Good Vibes Gathering.

2021 Dinah SOAR Days Hot Air Balloon Festival

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

August 27th, 28th, 29th, 2021From music to balloons, craft fairs to craft beers, this event has something for the whole family.Take a stroll down Main...

