Ottawa calendar: What's coming up
(OTTAWA, IL) Ottawa has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ottawa:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Acoustic rock spanning the 50s through now!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 3215 E 1969th Rd, Ottawa, IL
Expanding upon our popular ‘A’ License Club we created the 8N2 Club! This year will be organized by experienced and welcoming local Zibby Alexander! Identifying a need for jumpers with 25-250...
Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 201 E Jackson St, Ottawa, IL
A swim program for students of all ability levels. In this four-lesson course, the kids will learn basic swim skills include floating, kicking, putting face in water, front crawl, and water...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 1180 Illinois 71, Ottawa, IL 61350
STARVED ROCK GUIDED KAYAK TOUR MUST BOOK ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.KAYAKMORRIS.COM
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 724 La Salle St, Ottawa, IL
Jefferson St. will be closed down to make way for Alternative Band, Atrium featuring Leo Fron.
