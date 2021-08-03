Cancel
Ottawa calendar: What's coming up

Ottawa Bulletin
 2 days ago

(OTTAWA, IL) Ottawa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ottawa:

Dan Blanchette at Court Street Pub!

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Acoustic rock spanning the 50s through now! You may also like the following events from Court Street Pub

8N2 Club

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3215 E 1969th Rd, Ottawa, IL

Expanding upon our popular ‘A’ License Club we created the 8N2 Club! This year will be organized by experienced and welcoming local Zibby Alexander! Identifying a need for jumpers with 25-250...

Swim Lessons Session 3 - Ottawa, IL 2021

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 201 E Jackson St, Ottawa, IL

A swim program for students of all ability levels. In this four-lesson course, the kids will learn basic swim skills include floating, kicking, putting face in water, front crawl, and water...

Starved Rock Guided Kayak Tour MUST BOOK ON KAYAKMORRIS.COM

Ottawa, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1180 Illinois 71, Ottawa, IL 61350

STARVED ROCK GUIDED KAYAK TOUR MUST BOOK ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.KAYAKMORRIS.COM

Atrium takes over Jefferson St.

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 724 La Salle St, Ottawa, IL

Jefferson St. will be closed down to make way for Alternative Band, Atrium featuring Leo Fron.

With Ottawa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

