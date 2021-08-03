Cancel
Kane County, IL

Mosquitos In Kane County Test Positive For West Nile Virus

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Kane County Health Department reported mosquitos in the area have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The infected batch was found by an independent contractor near Geneva.

While most people who get West Nile won’t show any symptoms, about 2 in 10 will show mild fever, headaches or body aches.

The health department said the type of mosquitoes that carry the disease are typically found in hot, dry weather around stagnant water.

