Hillsborough, NC

Hillsborough events coming up

Posted by 
Hillsborough News Alert
Hillsborough News Alert
 2 days ago

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Live events are lining up on the Hillsborough calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hillsborough:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YnMGS_0bGQj5hf00

Ixtapa benefit show

Hillsborough, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 162 Exchange Park Ln, Hillsborough, NC

Ixtapa benefit show at El Restaurante Ixtapa, 162 Exchange Park Ln, Hillsborough, NC 27278, Hillsborough, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 01:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEzRJ_0bGQj5hf00

theGroovynators return to the Nash Street Tavern

Hillsborough, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 250 S Nash St, Hillsborough, NC

It's been a long time since we rock and rolled at the Nash Street Tavern. Hope to see you there

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQoF5_0bGQj5hf00

Blood Done Sign My Name hosted by St Matthews

Hillsborough, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 210 Saint Marys Road, Hillsborough, NC 27278

On Sunday August 22, Mike Wiley will present his play “Blood Done Sign My Name” as part of our Faith & Arts series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oPAXX_0bGQj5hf00

Birding the Eno - August

Hillsborough, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 4214 Highland Farm Road, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Join avid birder and former New Hope Audubon Soc. President Tom Driscoll on a guided discovery of the birds of the Confluence Natural Area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ZXd7_0bGQj5hf00

Visions

Hillsborough, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 121 N Churton St, Hillsborough, NC

Stained glass by Susan Hope, contemporary sewn textiles by Alice Levinson and cold wax and mixed-media paintings by Jude Lobe. In the gallery and online July 30th through August 22nd. 121 N...

Hillsborough News Alert

Hillsborough News Alert

Hillsborough, NC
