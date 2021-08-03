Naperville Requiring Masks Inside All City Buildings

CHICAGO (CBS) — A somber milestone.
Cook County has recorded its 11,000 COVID death since the pandemic began.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle made a simple, but firm plea, to those who are not yet vaccinated.
“To everyone watching today, I implore you to get vaccinated,” Preckwinkle said. “No matter your age, no matter how healthy you are, you are susceptible to the virus. It can kill you. And it would most certainly leave devastated family and friends behind.”
PRESS CONFERENCE: I am joined by @CookCountyME, @CookCtyHealth today for a somber occasion. We are marking the 11,000th COVID-19 death of the year. https://t.co/R1XOdaZsEf
— Toni Preckwinkle (@ToniPreckwinkle) August 4, 2021
If you live in the city of Chicago and want to get vaccinated, the Cook County Department of Public Health will bring the shot to your home.
Comments / 0