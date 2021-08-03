Cancel
Naperville, IL

Naperville Requiring Masks Inside All City Buildings

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)– Starting Tuesday, suburban Naperville with again require masks for all indoor city buildings.

Vaccinated participants in board and commission meetings, as well as those who are using the city’s public meeting rooms, can remove their face coverings once seated.

Social distancing will also be required.

Chicago, IL
