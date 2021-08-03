Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Owner of two Lafayette apartment complexes buys 15 acres near Lourdes for nearly $6 million

By ADAM DAIGLE
theadvocate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe real estate company behind two large apartment complexes near the Acadiana Mall has bought 15 acres near Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. New Orleans-based Key Real Estate, which owns the Ansley Walk Apartment Homes and the Robley Place Apartments, bought the property from DBR Properties LLC for $5.795 million, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.

