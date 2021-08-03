Owner of two Lafayette apartment complexes buys 15 acres near Lourdes for nearly $6 million
The real estate company behind two large apartment complexes near the Acadiana Mall has bought 15 acres near Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. New Orleans-based Key Real Estate, which owns the Ansley Walk Apartment Homes and the Robley Place Apartments, bought the property from DBR Properties LLC for $5.795 million, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.www.theadvocate.com
