What’s up Palmer: Local events calendar

(PALMER, AK) Palmer is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Palmer:

The 7 Threats to Your Estate Plan Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1132 S Chugach St, Palmer, AK

Come Discover "The 7 Threats to Your Estate Plan" Attend in person at the Palmer Senior Center or login to live webinar via Zoom Call (907)334-9200 to reserve your seat today.

Fred Scheer's Lumberjack Show Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: Palmer, AK

Daily at 1, 3 & 6 pm Watch world-champion lumberjacks battle it out in the “Olympics of the Forest,” while comedy routines keep everyone laughing. This fast-paced show features the same events...

Zach Williams Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: Palmer, AK

Buy Zach Williams tickets to see the best pop and rock music acts live and in-person on Mon, Aug 30, 2021 7:00 pm at Alaska State Fair Borealis Theatre in Palmer, AK.

Diesel Days with Dyno Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5599 Race Way, Palmer, AK

Test-N-Tune, Racing, and Grudge matches at Alaska Raceway Park. Trophies and Prizes! Sponsored by 1023 Diesel and Jay Childs Racecars Schedule your Dyno time at www.1023Diesel.com Cost to...

Palmer Museum Historic District Tour Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 723 S Valley Way, Palmer, AK

Experience the story of Palmer and the Matanuska Colony with a knowledgeable guide around the historic center of town, taking in beautiful downtown Palmer and its sweeping mountain vistas!