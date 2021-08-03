The Nostalgia And Beauty Of Vintage Camper Van Cafes

For more than forty years, Marilyn Megenity has hosted the town’s most eclectic party at the Mercury Cafe, her club/cafe/community gathering place. Today it’s an institution known as much for its enlightening entertainment options — plays, poetry slams, tango parties — as it is for its healthy hippie fare. Whether vegan or carnivore, libertarian or commie, everyone feels at home at the Merc. A restaurant, dance club, music venue and speakeasy, the Mercury Cafe is in an orbit all its own, hosting everything from lindy-hop lessons to poetry readings, high teas to Green Party meetings. Rock-and-roll shows were axed years ago, but classical, jazz, avant-garde and singer-songwriter performances still go on in the Merc’s three baroque rooms. Every cultural subset can find something at the Merc, the embodiment of Denver eclecticism.
