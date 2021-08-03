Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

The Nostalgia And Beauty Of Vintage Camper Van Cafes

By Jenn Chen
sprudge.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClose your eyes and picture the gentle metallic curves of an Airstream trailer or the classic rectangular outline of a VW bus. Now turn it into a cafe. If only vintage camper build-outs were that simple. Vintage campers—a phrase with a hotly debated definition—aren’t admired solely for their build or...

sprudge.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vans#Nostalgia#Coffee Maker#Campers#Airstream#Vw#Americana#Sunset Roasters#Nw Mobile Kitchens#Diy#Bend#Autobahn Coffee#Volkswagen#Mavam#Fetco Brewer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Wes Anderson-Inspired Cafes

ASKA design firm has transformed a restaurant space into an inviting and aesthetically pronounced vegan breakfast joint. The restaurant is called Cafe Banacado and is an intimate 70-square-foot cafe. Lead designer Polina Sandström drew inspiration primarily from Wes Anderson's films and the Cuban aesthetic. The color palette chosen for the...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Levi’s and New Balance Celebrate the Beauty of Vintage With a New Summer 2021 Collaboration

These days, the footwear industry is essentially an all-out foot race on who can not only create the innovative products, but align with the right partners and generate striking collaborations. One brand that’s doing exactly that is New Balance, and this Summer, it’s revisiting its partnership with Levi’s for a three-piece collection that involves a New Balance 992, a Trucker Jacket and a 501 Jean. The range celebrates the art and beauty behind vintage clothing and is crafted under the upcycled Levi’s Authorized Vintage program — meaning that each piece a one-of-one.
Shoppingcbslocal.com

Stardust Vintage

Stardust is a Vintage Emporium with vendors selling stunning vintage and collectibles from the last century. From vintage clothing and vinyl records to furniture and lamps ,anything and everything from the turn of the last century; Atomic Age, Groovy 60's, Hollywood Glamour, through the Awesome 80's. Big Al Sams was there feeling nostalgic!
LifestyleThe Spokesman-Review

Revived vintage motels evoke nostalgia for simpler times

Who says roadside pit stops have to be boring? This summer, road-trippers looking for stylish accommodations that won’t break the bank, something between upscale luxury and side-of-the-highway corporate chains, are discovering a new trend: neglected midcentury motels transformed into affordable, hip places to stay. Goodbye, beige palettes and vending machines;...
Politicstricornernews.com

Dripping with nostalgia

Our neighbors in Chicago were May and John Romashko and their daughters Tanya, with whom I am still in love, and her little sister Sonia. Tanya was balletic-bodied; Sonja less so. May would make borscht every week and give us a huge pot. Can taste it to this day. John...
DrinksPunch

Vintage Coco

Lynnette Marrero, co-founder of Speed Rack and the bar director for New York’s Llama Inn and Llama San, created her own spin on the classic Caribbean combination of Scotch and coconut water for women’s history month. You need to enable JavaScript to vote. Ingredients. Serving: 1. 2 ounces coconut water.
Punch

Cocktail Culture Has a Nostalgia Problem

Fetishizing one brief period of history narrows the lens on an entire movement. What happens when we look beyond the gospel of Jerry Thomas?. A slicked and suspendered male bartender is serving you a pristine Manhattan in an etched-glass coupe from behind a dark bar in a hidden location you had to hear about through a friend of a friend. It is 1934. No, wait—it is 2001. Or is it 2021?
MusicSan Diego weekly Reader

Nostalgia without anguish or disappointment

Here’s an obviously non-controversial premise for you: hipsters are very nostalgic, and they love old-fashioned stuff so much that they’re constantly imitating past trends in an effort to color modern life with the shades and hues of yesteryear. That’s all well and good, but I take umbrage with at least one aspect of that. Namely, I suspect “nostalgia” isn’t really the right feeling, and I can’t rightly say what is. Most hipsters are pretty young, and they may not have even been born when a lot of the stuff they are nostalgic for was relevant. Is it possible to be truly “nostalgic” for something you don’t actually remember?
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Exclusive Cookie Brand Cafes

New Jersey’s American Dream Mall is now home to the first-ever Oreo Cafe and it's a destination for cookie fans of all ages who want to to treat themselves to sweet snacks, limited-edition merch, decor and much more. At the cafe, Oreo fans can discover the flavors of their favorite cookie in new forms like cheesecakes, waffle sundaes, mousse and the Oreo Donut S'Morewitch on the secret menu. Those who love to be able to create sweet treats exactly to their liking will enjoy being able to build their own waffle, ice cream sandwich, cone or milkshake dessert with a treats bar that offers over 200 possible combinations.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
Home & Gardenarchitectureartdesigns.com

Functionality And Style – The Rattan Laundry Basket

The rattan laundry basket is the essential everyday object that has been used for ages, to store (and hide) dirty laundry while waiting for the next laundry. If it is useful, it can also be aesthetic, going perfectly with our decor including that of the bathroom!. So that laundry management...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Do Camper Vans Have a Bathroom?

Finding places to camp out can get difficult with huge RVs or motorhomes. Due to their size, you have to search to find an area to maneuver your large camper in. However, camper vans don’t have that problem. They’re smaller than most motorhomes. You can park in big parking lots and other designated public spaces for free as well.
GardeningFox11online.com

Beautiful Landscape Project Tour from Van Zeeland Nursery

Senior Designer & Horticulturist Joe Meulemans take us on a tour of a clients home they have been working on for several years. Watch the video to see this beautiful property. For more information on Van Zeeland Nursery and how they can help you create your ideal outdoor space, click here.
Denver, COWestword

Mercury Cafe

For more than forty years, Marilyn Megenity has hosted the town’s most eclectic party at the Mercury Cafe, her club/cafe/community gathering place. Today it’s an institution known as much for its enlightening entertainment options — plays, poetry slams, tango parties — as it is for its healthy hippie fare. Whether vegan or carnivore, libertarian or commie, everyone feels at home at the Merc. A restaurant, dance club, music venue and speakeasy, the Mercury Cafe is in an orbit all its own, hosting everything from lindy-hop lessons to poetry readings, high teas to Green Party meetings. Rock-and-roll shows were axed years ago, but classical, jazz, avant-garde and singer-songwriter performances still go on in the Merc’s three baroque rooms. Every cultural subset can find something at the Merc, the embodiment of Denver eclecticism.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

VW T2 Camper Van Is the Newest Official Lego Car

Of course the top pops up. When it comes to automotive Lego kits that aren't the super-detailed ones costing upwards of $350, the level at which they actually resemble the car they're based on can be hit or miss. Land Rover Defender and Dominic Toretto's Dodge Charger? Hits. Ferrari 488 GTE? Meh. Lego's latest car kit, however, thankfully replicates a vehicle that's both blocky enough to lend well to a brick-based recreation and happens to be a proper automotive—nay, cultural—icon: the Volkswagen T2 Camper Van.
Kidsargonautnews.com

Happy Camper Hangouts

Program brings camping, connection and confidence to kids. Happy Trails for Kids, a camp for boys and girls growing up in foster care, partnered up with Happy Camper Live, Comfort Cases and Alternative Family Services to start a program called Happy Camper Hangouts. This program is dedicated to bringing camping,...
Books & Literatureadirondackexplorer.org

‘Camper Girl’

The road up Whiteface also appears in “Camper Girl” (Fitzroy Books, 2020), a Young Adult novel by Glenn Erick Miller. Eighteen-year-old Shannon Burke, unable to afford college, goes on a solo quest to the Adirondacks from her home near Utica. She’s inherited her favorite aunt’s old camper and also a set of clues to a scavenger hunt that draws her deeper into the mountains. The adventures pile up—a night alone lost in the woods near Speculator, a pepper spray defense against a man who has broken into her camper, a tough hike up Blue Mountain. In Tupper Lake she discovers a disturbing family secret and follows her aunt’s clues to Saranac Lake, where she rents a kayak and paddles with Josh, a kindred spirit who might be interested in romance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy