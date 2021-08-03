The Nostalgia And Beauty Of Vintage Camper Van Cafes

Here’s an obviously non-controversial premise for you: hipsters are very nostalgic, and they love old-fashioned stuff so much that they’re constantly imitating past trends in an effort to color modern life with the shades and hues of yesteryear. That’s all well and good, but I take umbrage with at least one aspect of that. Namely, I suspect “nostalgia” isn’t really the right feeling, and I can’t rightly say what is. Most hipsters are pretty young, and they may not have even been born when a lot of the stuff they are nostalgic for was relevant. Is it possible to be truly “nostalgic” for something you don’t actually remember?