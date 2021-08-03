Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crescent City, CA

Live events on the horizon in Crescent City

Posted by 
Crescent City News Watch
Crescent City News Watch
 2 days ago

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) Live events are coming to Crescent City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crescent City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45fMig_0bGQipt700

PIRATES OF THE PACIFIC FESTIVAL IN BROOKINGS 2021 — What to do in Southern Oregon

Harbor, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Pirates of the Pacific Festival - What to do in Brookings, Oregon - Live Music - Cannon Show - Merchants - Makers - Mermaids - Costumes - Things to do with Kids and the Family - Southern Oregon ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38GbQH_0bGQipt700

SATURDAY COUNTRY MARKET

Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 421 US-101, Crescent City, CA

Del Norte Fairgrounds presents A Summer of Saturday Country Markets Starting June 5th, the Del Norte Fairgrounds will be hosting 5 country markets this summer! June 5th, June 19th, July 3rd, July...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SvjLk_0bGQipt700

American Sheriff Mark Lamb Keynote Speaker Del Norte Republicans Lincoln Reagan Dinner

Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

American Sheriff Mark Lamb Keynote Speaker for the Del Norte Republicans Lincoln Reagan Dinner on September 11, 2021 in Crescent City, CA. For Tickets/Info: www.delnorterepublicans.org . For...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8d2J_0bGQipt700

Festival Of Lights Opening Weekend

Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 640 Old County Rd, Brookings, OR

Festival Of Lights Opening Weekend is on Facebook. To connect with Festival Of Lights Opening Weekend, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Stephanie La Torre & The Reverbs at the DN County Fair!

Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 421 US-101, Crescent City, CA

Stephanie La Torre & The Reverbs at the DN County Fair Car Show, Friday August 6, from Noon - 3pm (over by the amphitheater). Admission is free with fair admission. Join us for country, rock, and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Crescent City News Watch

Crescent City News Watch

Crescent City, CA
96
Followers
302
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crescent City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crescent City, CA
City
Lincoln, CA
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
Crescent City, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Festival Of Lights#The Del Norte#Republicans#Tickets Info#Sun Nov 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy