Live events on the horizon in Crescent City

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) Live events are coming to Crescent City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crescent City area:

PIRATES OF THE PACIFIC FESTIVAL IN BROOKINGS 2021 — What to do in Southern Oregon Harbor, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Pirates of the Pacific Festival - What to do in Brookings, Oregon - Live Music - Cannon Show - Merchants - Makers - Mermaids - Costumes - Things to do with Kids and the Family - Southern Oregon ...

SATURDAY COUNTRY MARKET Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 421 US-101, Crescent City, CA

Del Norte Fairgrounds presents A Summer of Saturday Country Markets Starting June 5th, the Del Norte Fairgrounds will be hosting 5 country markets this summer! June 5th, June 19th, July 3rd, July...

American Sheriff Mark Lamb Keynote Speaker Del Norte Republicans Lincoln Reagan Dinner Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

American Sheriff Mark Lamb Keynote Speaker for the Del Norte Republicans Lincoln Reagan Dinner on September 11, 2021 in Crescent City, CA. For Tickets/Info: www.delnorterepublicans.org . For...

Festival Of Lights Opening Weekend Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 640 Old County Rd, Brookings, OR

Festival Of Lights Opening Weekend is on Facebook. To connect with Festival Of Lights Opening Weekend, join Facebook today.

Stephanie La Torre & The Reverbs at the DN County Fair! Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 421 US-101, Crescent City, CA

Stephanie La Torre & The Reverbs at the DN County Fair Car Show, Friday August 6, from Noon - 3pm (over by the amphitheater). Admission is free with fair admission. Join us for country, rock, and...