Brookings, SD

Brookings calendar: Coming events

Brookings Journal
 2 days ago

(BROOKINGS, SD) Brookings has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Brookings area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtN5u_0bGQioFc00

Planning & Zoning Commission

Brookings, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or believe you may have been exposed, consider watching the meeting from home broadcast live on Swiftel channel 19, ITC channel 168, or the Brookings County...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5P5m_0bGQioFc00

Sean Leary LIVE in Brookings - Saturday 7pm

Brookings, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 309 5th Street, #Ste 100, Brookings, SD 57006

The founder of The Comedy Room and Los Angeles headliner Sean Leary returns to Brookings to headline a stand up comedy weekend!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRKwJ_0bGQioFc00

Pasque | 1MC

Brookings, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1520 6th St, Brookings, SD

Join us August 4th to hear from Laci Thompson of Pasque, a furniture, gift, and home goods store in Downtown Brookings. They believe that it is important to live in a space that makes you feel...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J5PlK_0bGQioFc00

Chips & Bits Comedy Show

Brookings, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1415 22nd Avenue South, Brookings, SD 57006

After the comedy golf tournament ends, an epic evening of outdoor comedy on the practice green at Edgebrook headlined by Sean Leary begins!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nw46H_0bGQioFc00

Basement Painters

Brookings, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 524 4th St, Brookings, SD

This active group meets every Thursday in the classroom of the Brookings Arts Council from 12:30-4pm. Just bring your art project (doesn’t have to be a painting) and work with a group of creatives...

Brookings Journal

Brookings, SD
ABOUT

With Brookings Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

