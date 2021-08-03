Cancel
West Plains, MO

Live events on the horizon in West Plains

West Plains News Beat
 2 days ago

(WEST PLAINS, MO) Live events are coming to West Plains.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in West Plains:

Taste of the Ozarks

West Plains, MO

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 125 Jefferson Ave, West Plains, MO

Taste of the Ozarks Come sample the best of Missouri's Food and Drink, while enjoying great Mountain Music. 100 different booths sampling everything from Bar B Que to Zinfandel. Proceeds to...

West Plains Motor Speedway

West Plains, MO

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 10603 US Hwy 63, West Plains, MO

Wal-Mart's Annual "Fall Nationals" Plus MARS Late Models at the West Plains Motor Speedway.

tri county conference missouri

West Plains, MO

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

The bracket is set for the Tri-County Conference varsity boys basketball tournament following the completion of regular-season conference play Friday night. 2020 Stoddard Co. Farm Bureau Candidate...

Youth Mental Health Workshop 2021

West Plains, MO

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4549 Hwy 160, West Plains, MO 65775

This is a free workshop open to adults in the community who impact the lives of children.

Technology Showcase

West Plains, MO

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 St Louis St, West Plains, MO

Tour the GOCAT training facility and see various demonstrations including: • Virtual Reality Welding • Virtual Reality Spray Painting • Plasma Cutting • CNC Operation • Gaming Development Discover...

With West Plains News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

