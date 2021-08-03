Live events on the horizon in West Plains

(WEST PLAINS, MO) Live events are coming to West Plains.

Taste of the Ozarks West Plains, MO

Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

125 Jefferson Ave, West Plains, MO

Taste of the Ozarks Come sample the best of Missouri's Food and Drink, while enjoying great Mountain Music. 100 different booths sampling everything from Bar B Que to Zinfandel. Proceeds to...

West Plains Motor Speedway West Plains, MO

Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

10603 US Hwy 63, West Plains, MO

Wal-Mart's Annual "Fall Nationals" Plus MARS Late Models at the West Plains Motor Speedway.

tri county conference missouri West Plains, MO

Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

The bracket is set for the Tri-County Conference varsity boys basketball tournament following the completion of regular-season conference play Friday night. 2020 Stoddard Co. Farm Bureau Candidate...

Youth Mental Health Workshop 2021 West Plains, MO

Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

4549 Hwy 160, West Plains, MO 65775

This is a free workshop open to adults in the community who impact the lives of children.

Technology Showcase West Plains, MO

Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

110 St Louis St, West Plains, MO

Tour the GOCAT training facility and see various demonstrations including: • Virtual Reality Welding • Virtual Reality Spray Painting • Plasma Cutting • CNC Operation • Gaming Development Discover...