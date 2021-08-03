Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Longform podcast joins Vox

By Vox Staff
Vox
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVox VP of Audio Liz Nelson today announced that Longform, the long-running interview podcast co-hosted by Max Linsky, Aaron Lammer, and Evan Ratliff, is joining Vox. Effective as of the show’s August 11th episode, Vox and the Vox Media Podcast Network will take on sales, marketing, and distribution for Longform, working with the Longform team as they expand their focus into non-fiction mediums beyond writing – podcasting and documentary film in particular.

www.vox.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Preet Bharara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcasting#Audio Liz Nelson#Vox Longform#Recode Media#New York Magazine#Verge#Longform Org#Exit Scam#Canadian#Pineapple Street Studios#Wired And The New Yorker#The Atavist Magazine#Adweek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Entertainmentbeaconseniornews.com

What is a podcast?

Weird Al Yankovic once explained that he releases a new album every 3-5 years so that every album is a comeback album. Like Weird Al’s music, every time podcasting is discovered by another generation, it becomes new again. The audio and video delivery process known as podcasting has been around...
TV & Videostownandcountrymag.com

The Best Podcasts to Listen to Now

Podcasts have become a way of life for many of us—as much a part of our routines as a favorite TV show. From entertainment to keep your mind occupied while on-the-go to factual podcasts to feed your mind to easy ways to keep up with the goings-on in the world, these audio productions cover an almost unfathomable range of topics and styles to suit every taste. Whether you're looking for something fresh to add to your listening library or dipping your toes into the podcast world for the first time, we've got must-listen new entries and ongoing favorites alike that Town & Country editors are obsessed with now.
EntertainmentRottentomatoes.com

Know Your Critic: Emily VanDerWerff, Critic at Large at Vox

“Know Your Critic” is a column in which we interview Tomatometer-approved critics about their screening and reviewing habits, pet peeves, and personal favorites. Emily VanDerWerff got started as a critic by covering Battlestar Galactica episodically. She’d created a blog with the intention of writing for and about television, and caught her break when an editor – Matt Zoller Seitz, now Editor-at-Large for RogerEbert.com – invited her to join The House Next Door’s roster. Now, she’s several years into her role as a critic for Vox and continues that legacy of boosting up-and-coming voices. She also wants you to know that she’s currently without a cellphone.
Lifestyleallaccess.com

Original Recipe Podcast

If it is your goal to do a podcast, simply whip out your mobile device, open one of the many podcast apps, and press “record.” For many, doing a podcast could be fulfilling for the host, but it often doesn't attract listeners. If it is your goal to do an...
MoviesAtlas Obscura

Podcast: Malcolm and the Mermaid

Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, host Dylan Thuras chats with author and podcaster Malcolm Gladwell about a beloved Disney movie, and the deeper questions it raises about the stories we tell ourselves—and our children—about places real and imaginary.
TV SeriesPopculture

8 Shows Canceled Almost Immediately After Premiering

Most television shows are allowed to live out at least one full season before being canceled, even if executives realize early on that the show has little chance of success. For example, NBC recently canceled Debris after a low-rated first season, but at least its entire first season aired. Then there are other shows that do so horribly that networks pull them from schedules after only one or two episodes air. In one infamous case, a show was even canceled in the middle of its debut. What follows is a list of some of the most extreme and swift cancellations in TV history.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Fox News Keeps Up Search for Liberal Co-Host on 'The Five'

Executives at Fox News Channel believe one of the core elements behind the durability of the network’s late-afternoon panel program, “The Five,” is the connection between founding panelists Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. When the pair first met, however, they seemed to find little in common. Gutfeld, then hosting the...
EntertainmentPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Tucker Carlson ‘Extra Pissed’ at Fox News Execs for Not Backing His NSA Claims, Says Report

Tucker Carlson is not usually a chilled-out guy—but, according to a report from CNN, he’s currently in a state described as “extra pissed.” Citing people familiar with the situation, the network reported the prime-time host is “furious” with Fox News executives for failing to back him over his evidence-free claims that he’s being spied on by the National Security Agency. Carlson has dedicated large parts of his show to the allegations over the past week, claiming that the NSA wants to destroy his TV show, but the agency has denied his claims. One of CNN’s sources said Carlson is angry at management “for not backing him up,” adding: “Tensions are sky high.” Carlson hit back at the report, texting a reporter: “I’m not mad at anyone at Fox... If I was, I’d say so. I’m mad at you for lying relentlessly. What a loathsome person you are. Please print that.”
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
TV & VideosTODAY.com

'Jeopardy!' clarifies rules after champion's strange habit confuses fans

“What is” going on with the current “Jeopardy!” champion?. Matt Amodio is currently riding a nine-game winning streak that has netted him more than $310,000, but some of the show’s fans have a bone to pick with him because he responds with “What is ... ?” or “What’s ...?” for every clue, regardless of what he answers.
TV SeriesPopculture

Canceled ABC Show Returning to TVs This Fall

ABC axed a few beloved shows at the end of this past TV season, but one of them is getting new life. While it's not a renewal or spinoff announcement, American Housewife will be back on TVs this fall. Sadly, it will only be via syndicated reruns. Deadline reports that...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

MSNBC host Kasie Hunt who quit live on-air ‘has been poached by CNN’

CNN has poached MSNBC host and NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt in a huge bet on streaming.Ms Hunt announced live on-air on 16 July that she was leaving MSNBC and promised an update on her next step “in the coming weeks”.She didn’t reveal at the time that she’s joining CNN to focus on content for streaming, as reported by variety.com/2021/tv/news/kasie-hunt-departure-nbc-news-msnbc-1235021493/">Variety.The gamble by CNN president Jeff Zucker involves trying to hire dozens of people to help the WarnerMedia outlet win the streaming wars, two people with knowledge of behind the scenes moves told Variety.One person with knowledge of the deal told...

Comments / 0

Community Policy