Longform podcast joins Vox
Vox VP of Audio Liz Nelson today announced that Longform, the long-running interview podcast co-hosted by Max Linsky, Aaron Lammer, and Evan Ratliff, is joining Vox. Effective as of the show’s August 11th episode, Vox and the Vox Media Podcast Network will take on sales, marketing, and distribution for Longform, working with the Longform team as they expand their focus into non-fiction mediums beyond writing – podcasting and documentary film in particular.www.vox.com
Comments / 0