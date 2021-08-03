Cancel
Sheridan, WY

Sheridan events calendar

Sheridan Digest
Sheridan Digest
(SHERIDAN, WY) Sheridan is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sheridan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mTXu_0bGQih4X00

Suds n Spurs Brewfest

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 42 N Main St, Sheridan, WY

Chamber of Commerce Suds n Spurs Brewfest All the beer sampling you want from regional breweries ... food vendors... music ... and good community fun! You'll have unlimited tasting from craft...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkI1W_0bGQih4X00

Foundations of Freedom

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1100 Big Horn Ave, Sheridan, WY

What is your definition of freedom? Freedom is not about the control of impulse and behavior; it is about the fulfillment of identity and destiny. Your identity and destiny cannot be restored...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQj0X_0bGQih4X00

Mountain Bike Discovery Night

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 23 Red Grade Rd, Sheridan, WY

Come ride with Sheridan Community Land Trust, Antelope Butte Foundation and Sheridan Bicycle Co., all summer long at Mountain Bike Discovery Nights. All rides will include groups for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9IuF_0bGQih4X00

Happy Feet

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 211 Smith St, Sheridan, WY

Take part in this fun, upbeat, cardio dance class lead by the fun, talented Sherry Mercer! Max 16 dancers.

Table Tennis

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 211 Smith St, Sheridan, WY

Join this fun and competitive group to sharpen your skills and enjoy some game time!

ABOUT

With Sheridan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

