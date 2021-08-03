Cancel
Watertown, SD

Live events Watertown — what’s coming up

Watertown News Watch
Watertown News Watch
 2 days ago

(WATERTOWN, SD) Live events are coming to Watertown.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Watertown area:

Tween Barre and Yoga

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Combining the mindfulness practices of yoga with fun movement of dance, this tween class has been designed specifically for kids in 5th-8th grade. Class combines the elements of ballet and fitness...

Pop-up Market

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 122 E Kemp Ave, Watertown, SD

Come learn about Coteau Community Market, our new soon-to-be location, and meet some of the market's producers. We'll have information tables, samples, and local foods for sale. Get your coffee...

2021 Glacial Lakes SAFE Suicide Awareness 5K & Remembrance Ceremony

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: Army National Guard Readiness Center, Watertown, SD 57201

Live in the Path of HOPE Annual Suicide Awareness 5K Walk/Run & Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

2021 Fall Orientation

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1201 Arrow Ave NE, Watertown, SD

2021 Fall Orientation August 13, 2021 | 9:00am-2:00pm Lake Area Tech – Student Center 4th Level We understand schedules do not always align, if you weren’t able to attend the June Orientation this...

BLS Heartcode (AHA 2020 Guidelines) - CPR

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:45 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals. It includes an online cognitive portion and in-person validation of skills.

Watertown News Watch

Watertown News Watch

With Watertown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Yoga
