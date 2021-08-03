Cancel
Troy, AL

Troy calendar: What's coming up

Troy Daily
Troy Daily
 2 days ago

(TROY, AL) Troy has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Troy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ww11h_0bGQiceu00

Alabama mud park

Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 4162 Co Rd 7708, Troy, AL

Come out to our XBR $25,000 bounty hole! A payout like this you don't want to miss!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A70VQ_0bGQiceu00

Pioneer Christmas

Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 248 US-231, Troy, AL

Get the holidays off to an old-fashioned start with a candlelit walk to the Pioneer Museum's log church. Enjoy guitar, fiddle and dulcimer players, Christmas carols, baked treats, exhibits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYVep_0bGQiceu00

Pike County Farmers Market

Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - NovemberSaturday 7AM - 11AMTuesday Thursday 5PM - 7PM Location: Bicentennial Park, Hwy 21 N Brundidge, Troy, AL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXZJ9_0bGQiceu00

Back to school bash for kids!

Brundidge, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Our back to school event will provide backpacks for the kids.. provide fun for the kids.. water slides, basketball, etc.. free food & drinks will be provided... Also check out other Kids Events ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3osnhc_0bGQiceu00

Escambia Academy Varsity Football @ Pike Liberal Arts

Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 301 Kervin Dr, Troy, AL

The Pike Liberal Arts (Troy, AL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Escambia Academy (Atmore, AL) on Friday, August 20 @ 7p.

With Troy Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

