What’s up Deridder: Local events calendar

(DERIDDER, LA) Deridder is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Deridder area:

Gatsby Goes Greek DeRidder, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 506 West Dr, DeRidder, LA

Gatsby Goes Greek is the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce's Annual Gala Costume is encouraged but not required Several Auction Options to Fit Any Budget Dinner & Entertainment Provided

Concealed Carry Basic Pistol Course DeRidder, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:23 AM

Address: 2685 US-171, DeRidder, LA

If your like most you don't like filling out paperwork and forms, so In addition we help process your application one-on-one assistance and Notary all included. $120.00 per student or $100.00 per...

JRTC and Fort Polk Salute to the Troops - Toby Keith Concert Fort Polk, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 6661 Warrior Trail, Fort Polk South, LA 71459

JRTC and Fort Polk is pleased to welcome Country Music Superstar Toby Keith on 10 September to Headquarters Field.

JP Primeaux at Steamboat Bill's of Deridder DeRidder, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 735 N Pine St, DeRidder, LA

Head to Steamboat Bill's of Deridder for friendly service, tasty seafood, cold brews, and live acoustic tunes from JP Primeaux on Saturday, August 28th?? Coming soon... Sst, 8/28: JP Primeaux Thu...

RE/MAX ONE's Back To School Bash! Longville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Back To School 2021 Events in Longville, Louisiana, Discover best of Back to School events, GIveaways & Parties for kids in Longville, Louisiana. Find information & tickets of upcoming back to...