Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxford, NC

Coming soon: Oxford events

Posted by 
Oxford Journal
Oxford Journal
 2 days ago

(OXFORD, NC) Live events are coming to Oxford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oxford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4amu3E_0bGQiatS00

Oxford Farmers' Market

Oxford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021 Wednesday, 8am - 12 pm Location:Corner of McClanahan and Lanier Streets

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Ahto_0bGQiatS00

Panther Sound Marching Band Preview

Stem, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2043 Sanders Rd, Stem, NC

The GCHS Panther Sound will be hosting a preview of their 2021 field show, "Classic." The preview show will take place in the GCHS Stadium at 5pm, and will showcase the students' hard work during...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LHTb7_0bGQiatS00

Paws for Granville

Stem, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 06:30 PM

Address: 3200 Bliss Trail, Stem, NC 27581

Please join us for our 3rd Annual Paws for Granville, a dinner, silent auction and evening of entertainment.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HdNhb_0bGQiatS00

Fun Day Kid's Day

Oxford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Come join us for games, raffles, food trucks, prizes, and so much more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abrQ8_0bGQiatS00

OVER THE 19th DINNER SERIES

Henderson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 6234, 600 Hedrick Dr, Henderson, NC

Bar opens at 5:30pm Dinner at 6:30pm Tickets on Sale at KLCC ONLY 50 tickets sold

Learn More

Comments / 0

Oxford Journal

Oxford Journal

Oxford, NC
128
Followers
288
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oxford Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford, NC
Oxford, NC
Government
City
Henderson, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Nc Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy