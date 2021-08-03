Coming soon: Oxford events

(OXFORD, NC) Live events are coming to Oxford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oxford:

Oxford Farmers' Market Oxford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021 Wednesday, 8am - 12 pm Location:Corner of McClanahan and Lanier Streets

Panther Sound Marching Band Preview Stem, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2043 Sanders Rd, Stem, NC

The GCHS Panther Sound will be hosting a preview of their 2021 field show, "Classic." The preview show will take place in the GCHS Stadium at 5pm, and will showcase the students' hard work during...

Paws for Granville Stem, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 06:30 PM

Address: 3200 Bliss Trail, Stem, NC 27581

Please join us for our 3rd Annual Paws for Granville, a dinner, silent auction and evening of entertainment.

Fun Day Kid's Day Oxford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Come join us for games, raffles, food trucks, prizes, and so much more.

OVER THE 19th DINNER SERIES Henderson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 6234, 600 Hedrick Dr, Henderson, NC

Bar opens at 5:30pm Dinner at 6:30pm Tickets on Sale at KLCC ONLY 50 tickets sold