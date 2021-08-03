Live events on the horizon in Keene

(KEENE, NH) Live events are coming to Keene.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Keene:

Ghost Army: Combat Con Artists of WWII - September Exhibit Entry Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 246 Main Street, Keene, NH 03431

Ghost Army: Combat Con Artists of WWII tells the story of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops

Free Kids Pathfinder /Adventure club (similar to Scouting) Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 42 Forbush Lane, Swanzey, NH 03431

Kids Club for Ages: Pre K - grade 4, and Grades 5 -12

Transform Class Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 103 Roxbury Street, #suite 103, Keene, NH 03431

TRANSFORM to the next level in your health, your relationships, and your life!

Wyman Tavern Brew Fest 2021 Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 349 Main Street, Keene, NH 03431

On Saturday, August 7 from 1-5 pm, (12-1 VIP Entry) the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest returns to the grounds of the historic Wyman Tavern Museum

Texitle Recycling Drive in Keene, NH Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 83 Court St, Keene, NH 03431

Join us for our 1st Textile Recycling Drive in Keene.