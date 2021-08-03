Live events on the horizon in Keene
(KEENE, NH) Live events are coming to Keene.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Keene:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Address: 246 Main Street, Keene, NH 03431
Ghost Army: Combat Con Artists of WWII tells the story of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 42 Forbush Lane, Swanzey, NH 03431
Kids Club for Ages: Pre K - grade 4, and Grades 5 -12
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 103 Roxbury Street, #suite 103, Keene, NH 03431
TRANSFORM to the next level in your health, your relationships, and your life!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 349 Main Street, Keene, NH 03431
On Saturday, August 7 from 1-5 pm, (12-1 VIP Entry) the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest returns to the grounds of the historic Wyman Tavern Museum
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 83 Court St, Keene, NH 03431
Join us for our 1st Textile Recycling Drive in Keene.
