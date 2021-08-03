Cancel
Keene, NH

Live events on the horizon in Keene

Keene Times
Keene Times
 2 days ago

(KEENE, NH) Live events are coming to Keene.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Keene:

Ghost Army: Combat Con Artists of WWII - September Exhibit Entry

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 246 Main Street, Keene, NH 03431

Ghost Army: Combat Con Artists of WWII tells the story of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops

Free Kids Pathfinder /Adventure club (similar to Scouting)

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 42 Forbush Lane, Swanzey, NH 03431

Kids Club for Ages: Pre K - grade 4, and Grades 5 -12

Transform Class

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 103 Roxbury Street, #suite 103, Keene, NH 03431

TRANSFORM to the next level in your health, your relationships, and your life!

Wyman Tavern Brew Fest 2021

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 349 Main Street, Keene, NH 03431

On Saturday, August 7 from 1-5 pm, (12-1 VIP Entry) the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest returns to  the grounds of the historic Wyman Tavern Museum

Texitle Recycling Drive in Keene, NH

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 83 Court St, Keene, NH 03431

Join us for our 1st Textile Recycling Drive in Keene.

With Keene Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

