Greenwood events coming up

(GREENWOOD, MS) Live events are lining up on the Greenwood calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenwood area:

Greenwood Storytime With Toddlers Greenwood, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 08:30 AM

Address: 405 W Washington St, Greenwood, MS

Storytime for children and caregivers at the Greenwood-Leflore Public Library.

Faithworks’ Ladies Day Out ‘Back to School’ Bash! Carrollton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Back to School already!?! Yes it is, but we’ve got you covered! We’re having a HUGE back to school Bash to mark the occasion! Big markdowns, more shoes, more everything! Our featured vendor will...

Celebration of life Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 514 Campbell St, Winona, MS

Here is Louess Applewhite’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Louess Applewhite of Winona, Mississippi, leaving to...

Send the Light Revival Night w/Bishop Raymond Aven Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 520 US-82, Winona, MS

Join us for a very special revival night with Bishop Raymond Aven. Bishop Aven is the Pastor of New Hope Church of God in Batesville, Mississippi. He also serves as the District Overseer for the...

Community Yoga Class Greenwood, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 318 Howard St, Greenwood, MS

Studio A in Greenwood, MS offers Vinyasa Style Yoga and classes are suitable for all levels in a pay-what-you-want format. Our suggested donation is a sliding scale of $5-$10 per class, though we...