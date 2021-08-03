Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood, MS

Greenwood events coming up

Posted by 
Greenwood News Beat
Greenwood News Beat
 2 days ago

(GREENWOOD, MS) Live events are lining up on the Greenwood calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenwood area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wXEx5_0bGQiXC900

Greenwood Storytime With Toddlers

Greenwood, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 08:30 AM

Address: 405 W Washington St, Greenwood, MS

Storytime for children and caregivers at the Greenwood-Leflore Public Library.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7uWr_0bGQiXC900

Faithworks’ Ladies Day Out ‘Back to School’ Bash!

Carrollton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Back to School already!?! Yes it is, but we’ve got you covered! We’re having a HUGE back to school Bash to mark the occasion! Big markdowns, more shoes, more everything! Our featured vendor will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDs8w_0bGQiXC900

Celebration of life

Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 514 Campbell St, Winona, MS

Here is Louess Applewhite’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Louess Applewhite of Winona, Mississippi, leaving to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVCNA_0bGQiXC900

Send the Light Revival Night w/Bishop Raymond Aven

Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 520 US-82, Winona, MS

Join us for a very special revival night with Bishop Raymond Aven. Bishop Aven is the Pastor of New Hope Church of God in Batesville, Mississippi. He also serves as the District Overseer for the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s7qRD_0bGQiXC900

Community Yoga Class

Greenwood, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 318 Howard St, Greenwood, MS

Studio A in Greenwood, MS offers Vinyasa Style Yoga and classes are suitable for all levels in a pay-what-you-want format. Our suggested donation is a sliding scale of $5-$10 per class, though we...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Greenwood News Beat

Greenwood News Beat

Greenwood, MS
206
Followers
321
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenwood News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, MS
Obituaries
City
Washington, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Washington State
Winona, MS
Government
City
Batesville, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
Greenwood, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Greenwood, MS
City
Winona, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#W Washington St#Ms Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy