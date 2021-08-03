Cancel
Brownwood, TX

Brownwood calendar: Coming events

Brownwood Dispatch
 2 days ago

(BROWNWOOD, TX) Live events are coming to Brownwood.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Brownwood area:

Brownwood- Water Tower

Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 308 Fisk Ave, Brownwood, TX

Come celebrate with us at Painting With Friends in Brownwood, Texas! Be prepared for a fun night with your family and friends as we help you take home a unique work of art perfect for decorating...

“Move Over, Sir” Women Working on the Railroad at the Lehnis Railroad Museum

Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 700 E Adams St, Brownwood, TX

The traveling exhibit "Move Over, Sir" from the Union Pacific Railroad Museum will be featured at the Lehnis Railroad Museum

“Cinderella” performed by Howard Payne University Theatre Group

Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1000 Fisk St, Brownwood, TX

A fun-filled family favorite musical theatre treat! This performance will be part of Howard Payne University's Fall Stinger Spectacular Celebration, performed by HPU students at Mims Auditorium.

BC OUTLAWS 10U TRYOUTS

Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 3266-3298 Milam Dr, Brownwood, TX

The Brown County Outlaws will be hosting their 10U Fall Ball Tryouts August 21st @ 10:00am at the Blue Fields on the Bert V. Massey Sports Complex. Contact us for more information Also check out...

Jubilee 2021 | August 4th - 8th

Early, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come celebrate Jubilee 2021 with us! We’ll have live worship and amazing speakers ?? We will have food trucks and games available before the service! Also check out other Food & Drink Events in Early

