Athens, TN

Athens calendar: Coming events

Athens Digest
 2 days ago

(ATHENS, TN) Athens is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Athens area:

Country legend John Conlee

Athens, TN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1084 TN-30 WEST, Athens, TN

Come hear classics such as "Rose Colored Glasses", " Backside of Thirty", "Common Man, and many more.

The Cue at Angela's

Athens, TN

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 509 W Madison Ave, Athens, TN

You are invited to hear The Cue as they return to Angela's. Great food, wonderful music, and, as always, no cover charge.

David Gerald

Athens, TN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 106 S Jackson St, Athens, TN

Bring your blanket or chair and settle in for free live music in Historic Downtown Athens. ARTIST DETAILS David Gerald, the son of Rural Mississippi born and raised parents, grew up to the sounds...

Trains, Toys, and Legos

Athens, TN

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1289 Ingleside Ave, Athens, TN

We know that our trains, toys, and legos have been dearly missed so on August 30th at 4pm we will be welcoming families into our community room to play with these items. All the toys will be...

BARRE STRONG

Athens, TN

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:15 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 701 W Madison Ave, Athens, TN

Barre STRONG class is a workout technique inspired by elements of ballet, yoga, and Pilates. It focuses on low-impact, high-intensity movements designed to strengthen your body in ways that few...

With Athens Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

