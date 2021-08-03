Marshfield calendar: What's coming up
(MARSHFIELD, WI) Marshfield is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marshfield:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 1800 S Roddis Ave, Marshfield, WI
Our 29th annual celebration of "all things Maple" features over 100 arts & crafts vendors, Maple Village, potato and traditional pancake breakfast and specially made Wenzel Farm's maple sausage...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 208 S Chestnut Ave, Marshfield, WI
Join us for our August gallery exhibit "Transfigurations" by Artist Victoria Maidhof Opening Reception: August 5th, 6-8PM Show Runs August 5th - 26th Gallery Hours: Mon-Thur 10AM-3PM
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 208 South Chestnut Avenue, Marshfield, WI 54449
Grab some friends and join us for a fun summer DIY class. We will be constructing an 8-inch sunflower wreath made from burlap.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: M400 Elm St, Marshfield, WI
All hip-hop-dance events in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Marshfield like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Address: 10631 Co Rd B, Marshfield, WI
Starring Dakota Pongratz and Davis Beck as Elvis Presley, with Kenny Yahnke as Johnny Cash. Tickets $20 General or $25 VIP
Comments / 0