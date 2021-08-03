Cancel
Marshfield, WI

Marshfield calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Marshfield News Flash
 2 days ago

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Marshfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marshfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FXh4r_0bGQiNc700

Maple Fall Fest

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1800 S Roddis Ave, Marshfield, WI

Our 29th annual celebration of "all things Maple" features over 100 arts & crafts vendors, Maple Village, potato and traditional pancake breakfast and specially made Wenzel Farm's maple sausage...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOtp2_0bGQiNc700

August Gallery Show - "Transfigurations" by Victoria Maidhof

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 208 S Chestnut Ave, Marshfield, WI

Join us for our August gallery exhibit "Transfigurations" by Artist Victoria Maidhof Opening Reception: August 5th, 6-8PM Show Runs August 5th - 26th Gallery Hours: Mon-Thur 10AM-3PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MnznL_0bGQiNc700

DIY Burlap Sunflower Wreath - Adult Craft Class

Marshfield, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 208 South Chestnut Avenue, Marshfield, WI 54449

Grab some friends and join us for a fun summer DIY class. We will be constructing an 8-inch sunflower wreath made from burlap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHIqp_0bGQiNc700

McMillan Firemen Street Dance

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: M400 Elm St, Marshfield, WI

All hip-hop-dance events in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Marshfield like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yjiDE_0bGQiNc700

Viva Las Vegas " Tribute To Elvis"

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 10631 Co Rd B, Marshfield, WI

Starring Dakota Pongratz and Davis Beck as Elvis Presley, with Kenny Yahnke as Johnny Cash. Tickets $20 General or $25 VIP

Comments / 0

Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield, WI
81
Followers
321
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marshfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

