Talladega calendar: What's coming up

(TALLADEGA, AL) Talladega is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Talladega area:

Second Saturday August 14 Talladega, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 106 S Court St, Talladega, AL

The Talladega Bottling Works will be hosting a community event on the 2nd Saturday in January with vendors, live music, food trucks, and activities.

School Supply Backpack Campaign Talladega, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 East St S, Talladega, AL

The United Way of North Talladega County,2MEE and our 24 partnering agencies is seeking donations to supply 1,000 students with a backpack filled with school supplies. Our goal is $15,000.00...

2021 AIR Conference Talladega, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1314 Shocco Springs Rd, Talladega, AL

This annual conference is organized by the Office of Peer Programs and with the assistance of Wings Across Alabama. The conference is coordinated by peers and features speakers and workshops on...

Awesome August - Danny Singleton Munford, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 326 1st Ave N, Munford, AL

Our fourth Sunday of Awesome August features Danny Singleton of Cleveland. You will love this man of God, he is such an encourager!

Sportbike Track Time Track Days Munford, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 46 Pilgrim Ln, Munford, AL

Sportbike Track Time on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Talladega Gran Prix Raceway, Munford, AL - Visit www.sportbiketracktime.com to register.