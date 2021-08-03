Cancel
Talladega, AL

Talladega calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Talladega News Flash
 2 days ago

(TALLADEGA, AL) Talladega is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Talladega area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39BkG6_0bGQiMjO00

Second Saturday August 14

Talladega, AL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 106 S Court St, Talladega, AL

The Talladega Bottling Works will be hosting a community event on the 2nd Saturday in January with vendors, live music, food trucks, and activities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42z87r_0bGQiMjO00

School Supply Backpack Campaign

Talladega, AL

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 East St S, Talladega, AL

The United Way of North Talladega County,2MEE and our 24 partnering agencies is seeking donations to supply 1,000 students with a backpack filled with school supplies. Our goal is $15,000.00...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MdERK_0bGQiMjO00

2021 AIR Conference

Talladega, AL

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1314 Shocco Springs Rd, Talladega, AL

This annual conference is organized by the Office of Peer Programs and with the assistance of Wings Across Alabama. The conference is coordinated by peers and features speakers and workshops on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NmmI2_0bGQiMjO00

Awesome August - Danny Singleton

Munford, AL

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 326 1st Ave N, Munford, AL

Our fourth Sunday of Awesome August features Danny Singleton of Cleveland. You will love this man of God, he is such an encourager!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iKltj_0bGQiMjO00

Sportbike Track Time Track Days

Munford, AL

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 46 Pilgrim Ln, Munford, AL

Sportbike Track Time on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Talladega Gran Prix Raceway, Munford, AL - Visit www.sportbiketracktime.com to register.

Talladega News Flash

Talladega, AL
ABOUT

With Talladega News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Posted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
Posted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZ
Posted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Posted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

