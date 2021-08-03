What’s up Abingdon: Local events calendar

(ABINGDON, VA) Abingdon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Abingdon:

Sportsmans Marina Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Sportsmans Marina at 23511 Sportsman Dr, Abingdon, VA 24211-5445, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 04:00 pm to 07:00 pm

PICKLE At Washington Co Moose Lodge Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 15605 Porterfield Hwy, Abingdon, VA

PICKLE At Washington Co Moose Lodge at Abingdon Moose Lodge, Abingdon, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sun Aug 22 2021 at 12:00 am

Abingdon Farmers Market Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Remsburg Dr &, Cummings St, Abingdon, VA

Season: Summer Market Hours: April - October, 2021Saturdays, 8am - 1pm Aprl - September, 2021Tuesdays, 3pm - 6pm Location: Corner of Remsburg Drive and

Logan Fritz LIVE at Abingdon Vineyards! 5pm Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 20530 Alvarado Rd, Abingdon, VA

Logan Fritz of Abingdon, VA rockers Fritz & Co. will be joining us for our FREE Fridays Concert Series from 5-7pm! . ~ FREE, everyone is welcome ~ Covered patio in case of inclement weather ...

Library Olympics Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 205 Oak Hill St NE, Abingdon, VA

Drop in at the Abingdon Library on Tuesday, August 3rd from 2PM-5PM to celebrate the Tokyo Olympics with themed games, activities, and prizes!