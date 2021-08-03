Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Abingdon, VA

What’s up Abingdon: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Abingdon News Alert
Abingdon News Alert
 2 days ago

(ABINGDON, VA) Abingdon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Abingdon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Why7U_0bGQiLqf00

Sportsmans Marina

Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Sportsmans Marina at 23511 Sportsman Dr, Abingdon, VA 24211-5445, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 04:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XcfVU_0bGQiLqf00

PICKLE At Washington Co Moose Lodge

Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 15605 Porterfield Hwy, Abingdon, VA

PICKLE At Washington Co Moose Lodge at Abingdon Moose Lodge, Abingdon, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sun Aug 22 2021 at 12:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xLgK_0bGQiLqf00

Abingdon Farmers Market

Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Remsburg Dr &, Cummings St, Abingdon, VA

Season: Summer Market Hours: April - October, 2021Saturdays, 8am - 1pm Aprl - September, 2021Tuesdays, 3pm - 6pm Location: Corner of Remsburg Drive and

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SINT1_0bGQiLqf00

Logan Fritz LIVE at Abingdon Vineyards! 5pm

Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 20530 Alvarado Rd, Abingdon, VA

Logan Fritz of Abingdon, VA rockers Fritz & Co. will be joining us for our FREE Fridays Concert Series from 5-7pm! . ~ FREE, everyone is welcome ~ Covered patio in case of inclement weather ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTKoW_0bGQiLqf00

Library Olympics

Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 205 Oak Hill St NE, Abingdon, VA

Drop in at the Abingdon Library on Tuesday, August 3rd from 2PM-5PM to celebrate the Tokyo Olympics with themed games, activities, and prizes!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon, VA
177
Followers
367
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Abingdon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Abingdon, VA
Abingdon, VA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Remsburg Dr#Va Rockers Fritz Co#Oak Hill St Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy