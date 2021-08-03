Cancel
Madisonville, KY

Madisonville events coming soon

Madisonville Digest
Madisonville Digest
(MADISONVILLE, KY) Madisonville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Madisonville area:

Back to School Bash

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1030 College Dr, Madisonville, KY

Back To School 2021 Events in Madisonville, Discover best of Back to School events, GIveaways & Parties for kids in Madisonville. Find information & tickets of upcoming back to school events...

Hopkins/Muhlenberg Elder Abuse Council

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 200 N Main St, Madisonville, KY

The regular monthly meeting of the Hopkins/Muhlenberg Elder Abuse Council is scheduled for Wednesday, August 4 at 9:00 am (DST). For additional information, please contact Cindy Tabor at...

Karen Peck & New River

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 85 Sandcut Rd, Madisonville, KY

The Gospel Music Extravaganza welcomes Karen Peck & New River along with Tribute Quartet as the featured artists for this evening. Also performing will the local gospel group, The Childress...

Stuff the Truck School Supply Drive

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 545 Island Ford Rd, Madisonville, KY

Stop by and see us at Kroger in Madisonville for our annual "Stuff the Truck" event. We will be collecting supplies to donate to our local schools in Hopkins County. Join us for fun, games, and an...

Happy Feet Sweet Feet Fall Fundraiser

Madisonville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 465 Mahr Park Road, Madisonville, KY 42431

This is our 7th annual fall fundraiser. All proceeds go to purchase new shoes for Hopkins County students in need.

Madisonville Digest

Madisonville, KY
With Madisonville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

