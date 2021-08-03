Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lucedale, MS

Lucedale events calendar

Posted by 
Lucedale News Alert
Lucedale News Alert
 2 days ago

(LUCEDALE, MS) Live events are coming to Lucedale.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lucedale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a5pQ6_0bGQiICU00

FREE MASTERMIND Secret Language Creating Instant Attraction w a woman MB

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Mobile, AL 36608

I help successful single men Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal Relationship.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KfrU4_0bGQiICU00

Back to School Crafts Fair and Car Show

Lucedale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

AUG 21 Back to School Crafts Fair and Car Show Public · Event · by George Co. Crafts and More Fair

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OVd8K_0bGQiICU00

Clearvision Quartet

Lucedale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 11 W Frontage Rd, Lucedale, MS

Featuring Hope's Journey, The Singing Epps, Lance Driskell, Clearvision Quartet and others. Friday starts at 6:30pm Saturday starts at 5pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GwLso_0bGQiICU00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Mobile, Mobile, AL 36608

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a73ed_0bGQiICU00

Village of Spring Hill's Fire Station Celebration

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 700 Museum Drive, Mobile, AL 36608

Come celebrate the Village of Spring Hill and our new fire station!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lucedale News Alert

Lucedale News Alert

Lucedale, MS
101
Followers
297
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lucedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Lucedale, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Art#Museum#School Crafts Fair#George Co#Clearvision Quartet#Al 36608 Come
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy