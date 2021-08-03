Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonora, CA

Sonora events coming up

Posted by 
Sonora Journal
Sonora Journal
 2 days ago

(SONORA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Sonora calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sonora area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wdcC9_0bGQiHJl00

Sunday Afternoon Bible Study

Sonora, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Join us after church each Sunday (with the exception of the First Sunday and holidays) as we study the "Bait of Satan" by John Bevere. This study exposes one of the most deceptive snares Satan...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38RBXO_0bGQiHJl00

Gaby Castro

Sonora, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 37 Theall St, Sonora, CA

Gaby Castro is an Americana/folk singer-songwriter and San Francisco Bay Area native. Her latest project, La Guerrera//The Warrior EP, was released in March of 2019 and t...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxJg1_0bGQiHJl00

Sonora Victorian Christmas Festival

Sonora, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 220 Southgate Dr, Sonora, CA

A great Christmas festival with a tradition of a Christmas festival held this weekend for over 40 years. The festival is Victorian themed as the public love themed events especially at Christmas...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nVkoj_0bGQiHJl00

Friday Evenings at the Farmers Market!

Sonora, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 14888 Peaceful Valley Rd, Sonora, CA

We're a certified farmers market in East Sonora starting at 4 pm & going until dusk EVERY Friday evening through October 15th, 2021. We are PASSIONATE about providing a community space where ALL...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BleZh_0bGQiHJl00

August General Lunch Meeting — TCWN

Sonora, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 22004 Parrotts Ferry Rd, Sonora, CA

Gourmet chicken salad sandwich on a butter croissant, side salad, and cookie for dessert Gluten-Free Option will be available Vegetarian lunch Option is a Mozzarella Pesto Tomato Salad on Bed of...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Sonora Journal

Sonora Journal

Sonora, CA
74
Followers
313
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sonora Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Sonora, CA
Government
City
Sonora, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Bay Area#Gourmet#Christmas#Live Events#Americana#Thu Nov 11#Sun Nov 11#Victorian#Vegetarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy