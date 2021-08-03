Sonora events coming up

(SONORA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Sonora calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sonora area:

Sunday Afternoon Bible Study Sonora, CA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Join us after church each Sunday (with the exception of the First Sunday and holidays) as we study the "Bait of Satan" by John Bevere. This study exposes one of the most deceptive snares Satan...

Gaby Castro Sonora, CA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 37 Theall St, Sonora, CA

Gaby Castro is an Americana/folk singer-songwriter and San Francisco Bay Area native. Her latest project, La Guerrera//The Warrior EP, was released in March of 2019 and t...

Sonora Victorian Christmas Festival Sonora, CA

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 220 Southgate Dr, Sonora, CA

A great Christmas festival with a tradition of a Christmas festival held this weekend for over 40 years. The festival is Victorian themed as the public love themed events especially at Christmas...

Friday Evenings at the Farmers Market! Sonora, CA

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 14888 Peaceful Valley Rd, Sonora, CA

We're a certified farmers market in East Sonora starting at 4 pm & going until dusk EVERY Friday evening through October 15th, 2021. We are PASSIONATE about providing a community space where ALL...

August General Lunch Meeting — TCWN Sonora, CA

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 22004 Parrotts Ferry Rd, Sonora, CA

Gourmet chicken salad sandwich on a butter croissant, side salad, and cookie for dessert Gluten-Free Option will be available Vegetarian lunch Option is a Mozzarella Pesto Tomato Salad on Bed of...