Coming soon: Sequim events

(SEQUIM, WA) Sequim has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sequim:

Lavender Farming Experience Sequim, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 3932 Sequim-Dungeness Way, Sequim, WA

A truly unique summer experience! Looking for a safe outdoor experience? Do you love lavender? Interested in the distillation of essential oil? Do you want an up-close look at what it takes to be...

Sequim Farmers and Artisans Market Sequim, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 152 W Cedar St, Sequim, WA

The Sequim Farmers & Artisans Market (SFAM) is known for an eclectic display of over 40 local vendors, a live music series, and a full calendar of events. SFAM provides a venue for our community...

Dawn & Steve at Rainshadow Cafe Sequim, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 157 W Cedar St, Sequim, WA

We're BACK! Yay! First Friday at Rainshadow Cafe! Come sing your favorite songs with us!

EAA 430 Young Eagle Fly Day Sequim, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 468 Dorothy Hunt Ln, Sequim, WA

The third Young Eagle Fly Day of the Season will be at Sequim Valley Airport, Saturday, August 21st, 10 AM to 2 PM. Registration forms must be signed by parent or guardian at the event. This event...

Olympic National Park Free Entrance Fee Day Sequim, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

The National Park Service will waive all entrance fees on six days in 2021. The entrance free days are January 18, April 17, August 4, August 25, September 26, and November 11. It's a great time...