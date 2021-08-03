Marion calendar: Events coming up

(MARION, IL) Live events are lining up on the Marion calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marion area:

Little Texas Live at Little Nashville, Marion IL (8:00) Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1200 Tower Square Plaza, Marion, IL 62959

Enjoy an intimate experience hearing songs like "What Might Have Been", "Kick A Little", and "God Blessed Texas" from the artist themselves

SIH Second Act Mandala Gardens Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1704 N. State St., Marion, IL 62959

Join us as we solve the labyrinth and meander through the 7 acres of beautiful pathways and hidden benches at the Mandala Gardens.

Buddy Guy Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion , IL 62959

7 time Grammy award winning Blues Legend BUDDY GUY will be coming to MCCC on August 25th, 2021!