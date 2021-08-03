Live events on the horizon in Jacksonville

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) Jacksonville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jacksonville:

15 Year Anniversary Bash!!! Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 227 S Main St, Jacksonville, IL

Come by Inner Harmony Saturday August 7th for our 15 Year Anniversary Bash from 9am - 5pm ***The 1st 100 people will receive a FREE Gift Bag (1 per family)*** ***FREE Cupcake OR Cookie while...

Jacksonville Farmers Market Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 901 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville, IL

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 1 - October 30, 2021Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, 7AM - 12PM Location:Lincoln Square Shopping Center,901 West

Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: Jacksonville, IL

August 31, 2021 , 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen , 105 East Dunlap, Jacksonville, Illinois 62650

Dirtvision Midget Summer Series Main Event Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 110 N Westgate Ave, Jacksonville, IL

Come to the jacksonville Speedway for the Dirtvision Midget Summer Series Main Event. This event will feature 305s, Street Stocks, and Micros. Food and drink will be available under the grandstand.

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 201 W College Ave, Jacksonville, IL

On a September day in 1883, 21-year-old Ida B. Wells was on a train from Memphis to her teaching job in Shelby County, Tennessee. Aboard the ladies' car, Ida read her newspaper. When the conductor...