Jacksonville, IL

Live events on the horizon in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Bulletin
 2 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) Jacksonville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jacksonville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4foY_0bGQi9LC00

15 Year Anniversary Bash!!!

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 227 S Main St, Jacksonville, IL

Come by Inner Harmony Saturday August 7th for our 15 Year Anniversary Bash from 9am - 5pm ***The 1st 100 people will receive a FREE Gift Bag (1 per family)*** ***FREE Cupcake OR Cookie while...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7xzN_0bGQi9LC00

Jacksonville Farmers Market

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 901 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville, IL

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 1 - October 30, 2021Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, 7AM - 12PM Location:Lincoln Square Shopping Center,901 West

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQP23_0bGQi9LC00

Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: Jacksonville, IL

August 31, 2021 , 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen , 105 East Dunlap, Jacksonville, Illinois 62650

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9YD3_0bGQi9LC00

Dirtvision Midget Summer Series Main Event

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 110 N Westgate Ave, Jacksonville, IL

Come to the jacksonville Speedway for the Dirtvision Midget Summer Series Main Event. This event will feature 305s, Street Stocks, and Micros. Food and drink will be available under the grandstand.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Albl_0bGQi9LC00

In-Person Film Screening: Ida B. Wells, Chicago Stories Documentary (8/14/2021)

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 201 W College Ave, Jacksonville, IL

On a September day in 1883, 21-year-old Ida B. Wells was on a train from Memphis to her teaching job in Shelby County, Tennessee. Aboard the ladies' car, Ida read her newspaper. When the conductor...

Learn More

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Jacksonville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

