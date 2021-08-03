Americus calendar: Coming events

(AMERICUS, GA) Americus has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Americus:

The After Show with The Garrett Collins Project Americus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 207 Wolf Creek Dr, Americus, GA

Join us for The After Show with The Garrett Collins Project from 7-10pm after our 5th Annual Grape Stomp at Wolf Creek Plantation on August 21,2021! Cover charge is $8. We will even have our...

119th Church Anniversary Americus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 132 Bumphead Rd, Americus, GA

119th Church Anniversary at Allen Chapel AME Church, 132 Bumphead Rd, Americus, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 11:00 am to 01:00 pm

Southland Raider Race #2 Americus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 123 Southland Rd, Americus, GA

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Southland Raider Race #2, hosted by Southland Academy in Americus GA. Starting Saturday, September 25th.

Sumter County Safe Haven Training Americus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Georgia Safe Haven Law and Training About this Event The Hope Box is Georgia’s Safe Haven Law experts and training facilitators. The Hope Box travels extensively throughout the state of Georgia...

Lenny's Farmers Market Americus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 N Hampton St, Americus, GA

Season:Summer And Fall Market Hours:May - November, 2021Saturdays, 8 am - 12pmLocation:110 North Hampton Street