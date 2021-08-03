Cancel
Dickson, TN

Coming soon: Dickson events

Dickson Digest
Dickson Digest
 2 days ago

(DICKSON, TN) Live events are lining up on the Dickson calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dickson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29TAIu_0bGQi6h100

Sweet Repeats Consignment

Dickson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 225 Henslee Dr, Dickson, TN

The Sweet Repeats Consignment Sale is the premier consignment sale in the Dickson County area. We hold our spring/summer sale in March and our fall/winter sale in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47pcNN_0bGQi6h100

Pajama party

Dickson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 125 Lewis Hollow Rd, Dickson, TN

Pajama Jam is back! Break out your favorite sleep wear and make your way down the hill for what is always one of the biggest events of the year. Cash prizes for best Pajamas, drink specials and so...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUmfg_0bGQi6h100

Dickson County Fair

Dickson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1053 TN-47, Dickson, TN

Since 1925, features a celebration for those near and far that showcases all that the county has to offer. Plenty of things to do and see for young and old such as children's activities, 4- H and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pl07a_0bGQi6h100

Cardinal Doctrines

Dickson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 119 W Christi Dr, Dickson, TN

Join us each week on Sunday mornings as we explore 4 Cardinal Doctrines of Pentecostal Churches: Salvation, Baptism in the Holy Spirit, Divine Healing and The Return of Christ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g33A3_0bGQi6h100

Paint a Barn Quilt with Donna and Rhonda

Dickson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 728 E College St, Dickson, TN

Come paint this beautiful Wood Quilt with us. Painted Grace is teaming up with Rhonda Jennette and this quilt is amazing. You can hang in your home or on the out side of home or even the Barn. You...

