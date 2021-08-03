Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gallup, NM

Gallup calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Gallup Today
Gallup Today
 2 days ago

(GALLUP, NM) Live events are coming to Gallup.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gallup:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ljBb7_0bGQi5oI00

Prayer Meeting

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 222 Boulder Dr, Gallup, NM

Join us as we share praises and petitions with one another and lift our congregation up in prayer. Contact: Pastor John 505-722-5114

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Wpbh_0bGQi5oI00

Levitt AMP Gallup Music Series

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 207 W Coal Ave, Gallup, NM

GALLUP — The Levitt AMP Gallup Music Series will feature a diverse set of artists performing music spanning genres from country to reggae at El Morro Theatre every Thursday, beginning Aug. 12...

Learn More

Men's Breakfast

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 222 Boulder Dr, Gallup, NM

Men's Breakfast is still meeting in-house at the church. The best part? IT'S FREE and open to men and boys of all ages! Join the men at church for continental breakfast or a homemade breakfast if...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35bfi9_0bGQi5oI00

2021 Rural Water Summit

Gallup, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 207 West Hill Avenue, Gallup, NM 87301

McKinley County and its working partners request the presence and participation of all small rural water systems in northwestern New Mexico.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aA9AB_0bGQi5oI00

2nd Annual Drexel Run

St Michaels, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: Lupton Rd, St Michaels, AZ

Join me! The Drexel Run is on Friday, October 23, 2020, to Sunday, October 25, 2020. It includes the following events: 10K Run (Children ages 6 -17), 5K Run (Children ages 6-17), 1 Mile Walk (Any...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Gallup Today

Gallup Today

Gallup, NM
128
Followers
271
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gallup Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gallup, NM
Government
City
Gallup, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Walk#Nm Men S Breakfast#Sun Oct 10#Az Join#Drexel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy