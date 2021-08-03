Gallup calendar: What's coming up

(GALLUP, NM) Live events are coming to Gallup.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gallup:

Prayer Meeting Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 222 Boulder Dr, Gallup, NM

Join us as we share praises and petitions with one another and lift our congregation up in prayer. Contact: Pastor John 505-722-5114

Levitt AMP Gallup Music Series Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 207 W Coal Ave, Gallup, NM

GALLUP — The Levitt AMP Gallup Music Series will feature a diverse set of artists performing music spanning genres from country to reggae at El Morro Theatre every Thursday, beginning Aug. 12...

Men's Breakfast Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 222 Boulder Dr, Gallup, NM

Men's Breakfast is still meeting in-house at the church. The best part? IT'S FREE and open to men and boys of all ages! Join the men at church for continental breakfast or a homemade breakfast if...

2021 Rural Water Summit Gallup, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 207 West Hill Avenue, Gallup, NM 87301

McKinley County and its working partners request the presence and participation of all small rural water systems in northwestern New Mexico.

2nd Annual Drexel Run St Michaels, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: Lupton Rd, St Michaels, AZ

Join me! The Drexel Run is on Friday, October 23, 2020, to Sunday, October 25, 2020. It includes the following events: 10K Run (Children ages 6 -17), 5K Run (Children ages 6-17), 1 Mile Walk (Any...