Dyersburg calendar: Events coming up

(DYERSBURG, TN) Live events are coming to Dyersburg.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dyersburg:

Dream Factory Tournament (Robert Cupples) Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Dyersburg, TN

Dream Factory Tournament (Robert Cupples) at Dyersburg Municipal Golf Course, 920 Golf Course Road, Dyersburg, TN 38024, Dyersburg, United States on Sat Sep 18 2021 at 01:00 pm

HPS Back to School Celebration Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 988 TN-210, Dyersburg, TN

We will celebrate the 2021-2022 school year as being "The Greatest Year Ever"! There will be a chance to meet the teacher, join PTO, take pictures, play games, earn prizes, door prizes, and get...

2021 Summer Concert Series Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 304 W Court St, Dyersburg, TN

2021 Summer Concert Series at Bus Stop Dyersburg, 304 West Court Street, Dyersburg, TN 38024, Dyersburg, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Join us for Fall Cheer!!! Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

CFA Dyersburg Gems Cheer! Join our State ranked program!!!!!!!! ?? Fall registration is now open!!! CHAMPION FORCE CHEERLEADING "A dedicated FORCE empowering youth" Champion Force Cheer welcomes...

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 101-117 State Hwy 3 Bus, Dyersburg, TN

LIFELINE Blood Services 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20 Dyersburg, TN 38024 Phone: (731) 427-4431 Toll Free: (800) 924-6572 Fax: (731) 422-4712 Hours of Operation: Sunday - Tuesday: 10am ...