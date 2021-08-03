Coming soon: Salinas events

(SALINAS, CA) Live events are lining up on the Salinas calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Salinas:

Pulled Pork Sandwich Fundraiser Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 127 Main Street, Salinas, CA 93901

ACFA Pulled Pork Sandwiches Fundraiser by Casas De Humo BBQ Saturday 8/21 at the XL Public House.

Fridays at 201 Social Night Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Address: 201 Main St., Salinas, CA 93901

201 Social Nights in Downtown Salinas is the Place to be Every Friday Night!

Sesión Informativa de la Clase de Ciudadanía Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 615 Williams Rd, Salinas, CA

Únase a nosotros para registrarse o para obtener más información sobre nuestros servicios de ciudadanía. Esta clase es para adultos que están estudiando para la entrevista de ciudadanía en...

Purpose Workshop Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 60 West Market Street, #Suite 250, Salinas, CA 93901

People with purpose live longer, are happier and more productive. Are you making a difference where you live and work?

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Salinas Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Salinas, CA 93901

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.