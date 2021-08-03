Cancel
Salinas, CA

Coming soon: Salinas events

Salinas News Alert
Salinas News Alert
 2 days ago

(SALINAS, CA) Live events are lining up on the Salinas calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Salinas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203hUB_0bGQi2A700

Pulled Pork Sandwich Fundraiser

Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 127 Main Street, Salinas, CA 93901

ACFA Pulled Pork Sandwiches Fundraiser by Casas De Humo BBQ Saturday 8/21 at the XL Public House.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yxiPn_0bGQi2A700

Fridays at 201 Social Night

Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Address: 201 Main St., Salinas, CA 93901

201 Social Nights in Downtown Salinas is the Place to be Every Friday Night!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQqfl_0bGQi2A700

Sesión Informativa de la Clase de Ciudadanía

Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 615 Williams Rd, Salinas, CA

Únase a nosotros para registrarse o para obtener más información sobre nuestros servicios de ciudadanía. Esta clase es para adultos que están estudiando para la entrevista de ciudadanía en...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RjmtT_0bGQi2A700

Purpose Workshop

Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 60 West Market Street, #Suite 250, Salinas, CA 93901

People with purpose live longer, are happier and more productive. Are you making a difference where you live and work?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w9eBU_0bGQi2A700

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Salinas

Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Salinas, CA 93901

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

Learn More

ABOUT

With Salinas News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

