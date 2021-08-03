Clinton calendar: Events coming up

(CLINTON, NC) Live events are lining up on the Clinton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clinton:

6th Annual 2021/22 TTPAD Open House Turkey, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Guess what?! We’re SO excited that it’s almost time to kick off our 6th season of dance with our annual open house!! (Yes, the date has changed due to an uh oh in my calendar.. sorry 🤪) Open...

Food Distribution, Drive Through at Goshen New Life Church Faison, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3911 Suttontown Rd, Faison, NC

At Goshen New Life Church. We Need Volunteers For All These Events

North Carolina Concealed Carry Permit Training Autryville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2850 TigerSwan Dr, Autryville, NC

Sign up for a unique concealed carry certification training course 30 minutes from the Fayetteville Regional Airport.

Coharie Indian Cultural Pow-Wow Clinton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 7531 US-421, Clinton, NC

The Coharie Indian Cultural Pow-Wow is sponsored annually by the Coharie Intra-Tribal Council. (Second weekend in September). Events begin at 7:00 p.m. and last until Midnight on Friday, and...

Shag Club — Coharie Country Club Clinton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 Coharie Ln, Clinton, NC

Member-Guest weekend at Coharie is one of the most popular events of the year. Join the fun. Golf, great food, dancing, music, and more. Get a partner and join us.