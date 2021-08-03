Cancel
Clinton, NC

Clinton calendar: Events coming up

Clinton Voice
 2 days ago

(CLINTON, NC) Live events are lining up on the Clinton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clinton:

6th Annual 2021/22 TTPAD Open House

Turkey, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Guess what?! We’re SO excited that it’s almost time to kick off our 6th season of dance with our annual open house!! (Yes, the date has changed due to an uh oh in my calendar.. sorry 🤪) Open...

Food Distribution, Drive Through at Goshen New Life Church

Faison, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3911 Suttontown Rd, Faison, NC

At Goshen New Life Church. We Need Volunteers For All These Events

North Carolina Concealed Carry Permit Training

Autryville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2850 TigerSwan Dr, Autryville, NC

Sign up for a unique concealed carry certification training course 30 minutes from the Fayetteville Regional Airport.

Coharie Indian Cultural Pow-Wow

Clinton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 7531 US-421, Clinton, NC

The Coharie Indian Cultural Pow-Wow is sponsored annually by the Coharie Intra-Tribal Council. (Second weekend in September). Events begin at 7:00 p.m. and last until Midnight on Friday, and...

Shag Club — Coharie Country Club

Clinton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 Coharie Ln, Clinton, NC

Member-Guest weekend at Coharie is one of the most popular events of the year. Join the fun. Golf, great food, dancing, music, and more. Get a partner and join us.

Clinton Voice

Clinton, NC
With Clinton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

