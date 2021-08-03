Immokalee calendar: Coming events

(IMMOKALEE, FL) Immokalee has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Immokalee area:

Books and Brews Ave Maria, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 5334 Ave Maria Blvd # 500, Ave Maria, FL

Meet the author, enjoy a craft beer, and have some fun. Themed T-shirts, posters, and drink specials along with signed copies of books by award-winning author, Victor Acquista. Free admission...

Savage Truck Invasion 2022 Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 506 South 1st Street, Immokalee, FL 34142

Custom Truck and Jeep Show. Proceeds Benefit Salute to the Brave Hero Project.

Meditate with the Wolves Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1161 27th Street Southwest, Naples, FL 34117

Join Penelope Jean Hayes for a private walk through the sanctuary to meet and commune with the animals in guided meditation.

Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training Course - Naples Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 14700 Immokalee Road, Naples, FL 34120

Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training hosted by University of Florida

Self Defense Techniques with Kevin Potter | Every Saturday at 10AM Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 4995 Brigata Way, Ave Maria, FL 34142

Self Defense with Kevin Potter | Every Saturday at 10AM