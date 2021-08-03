Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immokalee, FL

Immokalee calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Immokalee Journal
Immokalee Journal
 2 days ago

(IMMOKALEE, FL) Immokalee has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Immokalee area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWYWh_0bGQhzgA00

Books and Brews

Ave Maria, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 5334 Ave Maria Blvd # 500, Ave Maria, FL

Meet the author, enjoy a craft beer, and have some fun. Themed T-shirts, posters, and drink specials along with signed copies of books by award-winning author, Victor Acquista. Free admission...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mj6Xv_0bGQhzgA00

Savage Truck Invasion 2022

Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 506 South 1st Street, Immokalee, FL 34142

Custom Truck and Jeep Show. Proceeds Benefit Salute to the Brave Hero Project.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezAxl_0bGQhzgA00

Meditate with the Wolves

Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1161 27th Street Southwest, Naples, FL 34117

Join Penelope Jean Hayes for a private walk through the sanctuary to meet and commune with the animals in guided meditation.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D5Twn_0bGQhzgA00

Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training Course - Naples

Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 14700 Immokalee Road, Naples, FL 34120

Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training hosted by University of Florida

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NVOdF_0bGQhzgA00

Self Defense Techniques with Kevin Potter | Every Saturday at 10AM

Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 4995 Brigata Way, Ave Maria, FL 34142

Self Defense with Kevin Potter | Every Saturday at 10AM

Learn More

Comments / 0

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee, FL
59
Followers
346
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Immokalee Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Immokalee, FL
Government
City
Naples, FL
City
Immokalee, FL
City
Ave Maria, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Fl Meet#Custom Truck#Jeep#Benefit Salute#The Brave Hero Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy