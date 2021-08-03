Coos Bay calendar: What's coming up

(COOS BAY, OR) Coos Bay is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Coos Bay area:

The Brothers Reed at 7 Devils Brewing Co. Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 247 S 2nd St, Coos Bay, OR

It’s Oregon law that the entire Coast is open to everyone. Explore all 363 miles. Check out 'The Brothers Reed at 7 Devils Brewing Co.' .

¡SPANGLISH! CONVERSATIONAL PROGRAM Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 525 Anderson Ave, Coos Bay, OR

We are going to start meeting at the library on Saturdays again! Program is for those who wish to practice their Spanish conversational skills and help other learners in a friendly setting...

Firemen’s Car Show & Steak Feed – Coquille Coquille, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Coquille-Bandon Hwy, Coquille, OR

Car Show 9A - 3P; Steak Feed: Noon - 4P; Live Music; Huge Fund Raiser for Coquille Fire & Rescue. Lots of fun at the event! Click for Flier: Fl yer Click for Registration: Registration

In Your Grave Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 737 North Front Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420

Blackcraft Booking Agency presents In Your Grave at Front Street Provisioners in Coos Bay, OR.

South Coast- Thursday Sunset Bay Trail Party! Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Sunset Bay State Park, Coos Bay, OR 97420

Join a Thursday half day trail party to brush brush brush out the trails in the Sunset Bay State Park!