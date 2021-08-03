Cancel
Brenham, TX

Brenham events coming up

Brenham News Watch
(BRENHAM, TX) Live events are lining up on the Brenham calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Brenham area:

Yellow Rose Boot Scoot

Brenham, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 8002 Fuelburg Pease Lane, Brenham, TX 77833

It's not your usual gala fund raising event. Come celebrate with a Texas-style dinner and boot scoot!

Sunday Morning Worship Service

Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Gather together for a time of worship, teaching from the Bible and ministry. Worship is "Family Style" and children are an important part of our corporate worship.

Thirsty Thursdays Tacos & Trivia

Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Brazos Valley Brewery and Taproom Thursday for Tacos and Trivia, Trivia starts at 6pm, 18 Beers on Tap and wine and cider for non-beer drinkers, pet-friendly with lots of outside seating.

Cry Room Revamp

Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1500 Salem Rd, Brenham, TX

Due to the winter weather storm, our cry room at church got flooded. Let's clean it and revamp it. We want to make this great; please come help clean and build furniture August 29th after church...

Tasting Room Hours

Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4232 Clover Rd, Brenham, TX

WINE TASTINGS We are open from 1 pm – 5 pm on Sunday Reservations are not required to visit and guests are welcome anytime during business hours to enjoy wine tasting flights or wine by the glass...

With Brenham News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

