Picayune events calendar
(PICAYUNE, MS) Picayune has a full slate of live events coming up.
These events are coming up in the Picayune area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 801 Hwy 11 S, Picayune, MS
Revival Nights is coming! We are so stoked to see all that God has planned. Make sure you show up & lean in to what God has for you! We can't wait to see you August 29 @ 6PM!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 1752 Gause Boulevard East, Slidell, LA 70461
Join us for HYP Power Hour: the opportunity to meet likeminded individuals while learning about advocacy in our community.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 2320 Hwy 43 South, Picayune, MS
Buy/Sell/Trade Day is on Facebook. To connect with Buy/Sell/Trade Day, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Come Join us for our Summer dance with Music by Night Fall. Food, Music & lots of fun. Tickets are $10.00 Single & $15.00 for couples. You can purchase your tickets in advance at the Senior Center.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 81250 LA-1082, Bush, LA
On Saturday, May 15th, Pontchartrain Vineyards will have live music from 12-3pm at The Tasting Room featuring The Mo' Jelly Band! The Tasting Room will be open and we'll have a big wine sale so...
