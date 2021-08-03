Cancel
Picayune, MS

Picayune events calendar

(PICAYUNE, MS) Picayune has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Picayune area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoIOZ_0bGQhtNo00

Revival Night

Picayune, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 801 Hwy 11 S, Picayune, MS

Revival Nights is coming! We are so stoked to see all that God has planned. Make sure you show up & lean in to what God has for you! We can't wait to see you August 29 @ 6PM!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRSKn_0bGQhtNo00

HYP Power Hour

Slidell, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1752 Gause Boulevard East, Slidell, LA 70461

Join us for HYP Power Hour: the opportunity to meet likeminded individuals while learning about advocacy in our community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tsoIp_0bGQhtNo00

Buy/Sell/Trade Day

Picayune, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2320 Hwy 43 South, Picayune, MS

Buy/Sell/Trade Day is on Facebook. To connect with Buy/Sell/Trade Day, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JFTzr_0bGQhtNo00

New Beginnings Dance

Picayune, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come Join us for our Summer dance with Music by Night Fall. Food, Music & lots of fun. Tickets are $10.00 Single & $15.00 for couples. You can purchase your tickets in advance at the Senior Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hURyu_0bGQhtNo00

Live Music @ The Tasting Room

Bush, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 81250 LA-1082, Bush, LA

On Saturday, May 15th, Pontchartrain Vineyards will have live music from 12-3pm at The Tasting Room featuring The Mo' Jelly Band! The Tasting Room will be open and we'll have a big wine sale so...

