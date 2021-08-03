Cancel
Lancaster, CA

Coming soon: Lancaster events

Lancaster Daily
Lancaster Daily
 2 days ago

(LANCASTER, CA) Lancaster is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lancaster:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v02Iv_0bGQhsV500

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Lancaster, Lancaster, CA 93534

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDWJL_0bGQhsV500

November 2021 Treasured Twice Public Pre-Sale Passes

Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 2551 W. Avenue H, Lancaster, CA 93534

This ticket will gain access to Treasured Twice NOVEMBER 2021 Pre-sale. 1 adult per ticket 2 tickets/family. November 1th, 2021, 7 pm entry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CfEki_0bGQhsV500

8/3/2021 (Tuesday) – Estate Planning Seminar - Face Masks Required

Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 963 West Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93534

Our Living Trust Seminar is a FREE seminar intended for both our existing clients and members of the public. LIMITED SEATING

