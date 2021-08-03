Twentynine Palms events coming soon

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Live events are coming to Twentynine Palms.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Twentynine Palms:

NETWORKING MIXER Twentynine Palms, CA

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

The Lobby @ Desert Beacon will be hosting a casual Networking Mixer with local businesses in the hi-desert. All businesses are welcome. Feel free to swing by and drop off your business card for a...

Medicare 101 & Plan Review // Fairfield Inn & Suites in 29 Palms, CA Twentynine Palms, CA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 6333 Encelia Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Learn more about your Medicare Health Plan Options in Riverside & San Bernardino County from local agents that know the market.

Joshua Tree Astrophotography Workshop - Composition & Camera Settings Twentynine Palms, CA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 74485 Palm Vista Dr, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

This Joshua Tree Astro Workshop will be focused towards teaching you how to capture amazing astro pictures in the least amount of time!

TPHS 50ish Golden Reunion Twentynine Palms, CA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 4584 Adobe Rd, Twentynine Palms, CA

Join us October 8th - 10th, 2021 for this very special, TPHS 50ish Golden Reunion event!

My Life (so far) Through Song Twentynine Palms, CA

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 73637 Sullivan Rd, Twentynine Palms, CA

Scott Clinkscales, a local award-winning performer and director, is bringing his original one-man cabaret show for one weekend only at Theatre 29. “My Life So Far Through Song: A Coming of Age...