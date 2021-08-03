Evansville events calendar

(EVANSVILLE, IN) Evansville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Evansville:

Friday Evansville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 163 South 3rd Avenue, Evansville, IN 47708

A unique outdoor cinema experience nestled in the heart of Evansville's creatives and makers district NoCo of downtown Evansville.

The Notebook Evansville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 163 South 3rd Avenue, Evansville, IN 47708

Bridesmaids Evansville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 163 South 3rd Avenue, Evansville, IN 47708

EvilleCon 2022 Evansville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Address: 715 Locust Street, Evansville, IN 47708

We are an anime convention made by anime fans for other anime fans! We are a convention made for everyone. Come join us for EvilleCon 2022!

History 101: Abraham Lincoln Evansville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: 201 NW 4th St, Evansville, IN 47708

Join us in our Experience Downtown Evansville Series: History 101 - Abraham Lincoln.