Port Saint Lucie, FL

What’s up Port St Lucie: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Port St Lucie Times
Port St Lucie Times
 2 days ago

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Live events are coming to Port St Lucie.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Port St Lucie area:

Sunday School Supply Giveaway

Port Saint Lucie, FL

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 800 Southwest Darwin Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

Free Sunday School Supply Giveaway events at Whispering Pines, Turtle Run, Jessica Clinton, and Winterlakes parks on 8/8!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34eWDE_0bGQhoDP00

CandleLight SoundBath Meditation with Anthony Profeta Meditation Teacher

Port Saint Lucie, FL

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2818 SW Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34953

Candle Light Meditation Class_with guest Anthony Profeta. Enjoy various Unique Vibrational Music/Sounds for Natural Self Love and Healing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ppr8_0bGQhoDP00

St. Lucie Mets vs. Palm Beach

Port St Lucie, FL

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:10 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 31 Piazza Dr., Port St. Lucie, FL

Buy Palm Beach Cardinals at St. Lucie Mets tickets for 08/08/2021 in Port St. Lucie, FL from Vivid Seats and be there in person for all the action!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2soC61_0bGQhoDP00

Folk Jam and Song Circle

Port St Lucie, FL

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 2541 SE Walton Rd, Port St. Lucie, FL

Enjoy the wonder of old-fashioned porch music right here at Savannas Preserve State Park! Pull up a chair and listen or bring an instrument and join in the jam. The next Song Circle will be on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IOQ26_0bGQhoDP00

First Day of School 2021-22

Port St Lucie, FL

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:15 PM

Address: 1700 SE Lennard Rd, Port St. Lucie, FL

Calling all Manatees!!! The first day of school is TUESDAY, August 10. Doors will open at 8:15 am and the bell will ring at 8:40 am. We cannot wait to see all new and returning Manatees! You may...

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie, FL
With Port St Lucie Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

