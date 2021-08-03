What’s up Port St Lucie: Local events calendar

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Live events are coming to Port St Lucie.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Port St Lucie area:

Sunday School Supply Giveaway Port Saint Lucie, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 800 Southwest Darwin Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

Free Sunday School Supply Giveaway events at Whispering Pines, Turtle Run, Jessica Clinton, and Winterlakes parks on 8/8!

CandleLight SoundBath Meditation with Anthony Profeta Meditation Teacher Port Saint Lucie, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2818 SW Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34953

Candle Light Meditation Class_with guest Anthony Profeta. Enjoy various Unique Vibrational Music/Sounds for Natural Self Love and Healing.

St. Lucie Mets vs. Palm Beach Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:10 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 31 Piazza Dr., Port St. Lucie, FL

Buy Palm Beach Cardinals at St. Lucie Mets tickets for 08/08/2021 in Port St. Lucie, FL from Vivid Seats and be there in person for all the action!

Folk Jam and Song Circle Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 2541 SE Walton Rd, Port St. Lucie, FL

Enjoy the wonder of old-fashioned porch music right here at Savannas Preserve State Park! Pull up a chair and listen or bring an instrument and join in the jam. The next Song Circle will be on...

First Day of School 2021-22 Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:15 PM

Address: 1700 SE Lennard Rd, Port St. Lucie, FL

Calling all Manatees!!! The first day of school is TUESDAY, August 10. Doors will open at 8:15 am and the bell will ring at 8:40 am. We cannot wait to see all new and returning Manatees! You may...