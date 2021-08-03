Erie events coming soon

(ERIE, PA) Erie is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Erie area:

Family Festival Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 6075 Peach St, Erie, PA

Come out and celebrate with us at the Family Church Erie Family (located in the old Amish Buggy building). Festival on Saturday, August 14th from 3:30 - 5:30! There will be activities for all...

LIVE MUSIC TUESDAY WITH DINNER FEATURING JARED COONEY Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

LIVE MUSIC TUESDAY WITH DINNER FEATURING JARED COONEY at 1 State St, Erie, PA 16507-1418, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 07:00 pm

Happy Hour at the Watson-Curtze Mansion Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 356 W 6th St, Erie, PA

Explore all upcoming watson-curtze mansion events in Erie, United States, find information & tickets for upcoming watson-curtze mansion events happening in Erie, United States.

Operation: RAVES SAVED Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 145 West 11th Street, Erie, PA 16501

We contacted our secret rave spies.. They said we're a GO for "Operation: RAVES SAVED"

Live Racing Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Address: 8199 Perry Hwy, Erie, PA

Live Racing at Presque Isle Downs & Casino POST TIME: 4:45PM