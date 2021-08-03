What’s up Wilmington: Local events calendar

(WILMINGTON, NC) Live events are coming to Wilmington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wilmington area:

An Evening with Umphrey's McGee Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1941 Amphitheater Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401

An Evening with Umphrey's McGee at Greenfield Lake has been postponed until Summer 2021. Don't miss their mash ups.

Eric Gales and Marvelous Funkshun Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1941 Amphitheatre Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401

Eric Gales grew up in a musical family with four brothers, two of them who learned to play the guitar upside down and left handed in the sam

Taize Prayer Service Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 16. N. 16th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

All are welcome to attend a beautiful and unique prayer service that fosters a communion with God.

Once A Month Comedy Show Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1122 North 4th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Cabineer's Promotions is presenting a 6pm matinee Every First Comedy Show w/Purpose

NoSleep - Somewhere Louder Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 1415 Dawson Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Bringing the West Coast style raving straight to you in Wilmington.