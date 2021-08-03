Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

What’s up Wilmington: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Wilmington Updates
Wilmington Updates
 2 days ago

(WILMINGTON, NC) Live events are coming to Wilmington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wilmington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cP2Zd_0bGQhlZE00

An Evening with Umphrey's McGee

Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1941 Amphitheater Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401

An Evening with Umphrey's McGee at Greenfield Lake has been postponed until Summer 2021. Don't miss their mash ups.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RqJaC_0bGQhlZE00

Eric Gales and Marvelous Funkshun

Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1941 Amphitheatre Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401

Eric Gales grew up in a musical family with four brothers, two of them who learned to play the guitar upside down and left handed in the sam

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYpBa_0bGQhlZE00

Taize Prayer Service

Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 16. N. 16th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

All are welcome to attend a beautiful and unique prayer service that fosters a communion with God.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbYhh_0bGQhlZE00

Once A Month Comedy Show

Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1122 North 4th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Cabineer's Promotions is presenting a 6pm matinee Every First Comedy Show w/Purpose

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3udbRO_0bGQhlZE00

NoSleep - Somewhere Louder

Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 1415 Dawson Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Bringing the West Coast style raving straight to you in Wilmington.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington, NC
229
Followers
377
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wilmington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Gales
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy