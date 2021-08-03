Coming soon: Greenville events

Cancel
(GREENVILLE, SC) Greenville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KnM1x_0bGQhjnm00

Say What Poetry Open Mic at Coffee Underground

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1 East Coffee Street, Greenville, SC 29601

Join us for the longest-running poetry showcase in South Carolina, celebrating 19 years of exciting poetry programming since 2002.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PeUO9_0bGQhjnm00

Peace of Triune Art Auction...Sharing your Heart through Art!

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Apr 04, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Apr 04, 06:30 PM

Address: 912 S. Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601

The 8th Annual Peace of Triune Art Auction benefiting Triune Mercy Center and produced by the Upstate Woman's Club will be on April 7, 2022.

Mead PLUS_________ Class

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 1320 Hampton Avenue, #3, Greenville, SC 29601

Decadence in a day: Our Mead PLUS Classes are designed to heighten your sensory experience by pairing our meads with food, art, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20GXr5_0bGQhjnm00

Greenville Senior High School Class of 1970 Reunion

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 924 South Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601

Please join your fellow GHS Class of '70 graduates on September 3rd, as we celebrate our 50-year reunion in downtown Greenville!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7fSC_0bGQhjnm00

The Ortho-Surgical Connection: Communicating for Success

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 807 East Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601

Join us for an evening at the Poinsett Club as Dr. James Wilson leads us in discussion about Orthognathic Surgery & Orthodontics.

