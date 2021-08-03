Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ogden, UT

Ogden calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Ogden News Watch
Ogden News Watch
 2 days ago

(OGDEN, UT) Ogden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Ogden area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DkKP_0bGQhiv300

Gourmet Market

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 255 25th Street, Ogden, UT 84401

On Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., indulge in a specialty market like Ogden has never seen

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lcIM_0bGQhiv300

One Team Scavenger Hunt Ogden

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2464 Jefferson Ave, Ogden, UT 84401

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQvAZ_0bGQhiv300

Just Peachy - USU Garden Member Exclusive Class

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1750 Monroe Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84401

Come celebrate the queen of fall fruits in our Just Peachy Class.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJzQg_0bGQhiv300

The Bonneville High School Class of 1997 Unofficial 25th Reunion

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:30 PM

Address: 358 Park Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84401

Celebrate our 25th High School reunion on 7/16/22 at Ogden River Brewing. Includes food/soda. The entire brewery/restaurant is reserved.

Learn More

Weber County Libertarian Dinner Meetup - August

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2564 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT 84401

Join us for dinner or just a drink while we get this party started! Weber County Libertarians are organizing a monthly meet up the third Thu

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ogden News Watch

Ogden News Watch

Ogden, UT
246
Followers
324
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ogden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Ogden, UT
Ogden, UT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ut#High School#Libertarians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
Posted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
Posted by
The Hill

Schumer moves to shut down debate on $1T infrastructure bill

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is teeing up a Saturday vote to wind down debate on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, with senators hoping to pass the legislation as soon as this weekend. Schumer on Thursday night moved to arrange the vote for Saturday, where he’ll need 60...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Posted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Posted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy