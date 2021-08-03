Oxnard events calendar
(OXNARD, CA) Live events are coming to Oxnard.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oxnard:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Address: 500 S C St, Oxnard, CA
Season: Year Round Market Hours: Thursdays, 9AM - 1:30PM Location: Historic Plaza Park, 471 South B Street Oxnard, CA 93030
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Address: 2751 Park View Ct, Oxnard, CA
Join us for Kids Club at The Collection the first Wednesday of every month from 10:30AM-12PM! Bring your kids and a picnic blanket and head over to the grass at Collection Park for a fun-filled...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: Virtual Event, Oxnard, CA 93030
I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM
Address: 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, CA 93030
Hey Ventura County, the Golden Future 50+ In-Person Expo is RETURNING THIS FALL! If you are 50+, you do not want to miss this FREE expo.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1601 Harbor Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Oxnard Recreation invites you to Run Oxnard in its first public 5K event. This Summer participants will have a chance to run, walk, or jog a 5K at Oxnard State Beach Park! This unsanctioned 5K is...
